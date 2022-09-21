Tangmo: ‘Speedboat gang’ to pay 2 million baht plus salary to Tangmo’s mother

Seven months after famous actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong fell from a speedboat and drowned in the Chaophraya River, the court has ordered all six defendants in the case to pay damages to Tangmo’s mother.

Today, Nonthaburi Provincial Court ordered all six defendants – the “speedboat gang” – to pay a collective upfront sum of 2 million baht in damages to Tangmo’s mother Panida Siriyuthyothin. A total of 400,000 baht was paid in cash and 1.6 million was paid by cheque.

Panida will also receive a monthly salary of 30,000 baht paid for by the six defendants. KhaoSod reports that Panida will receive the salary for 20 years, whereas Amarin and Sanook report that Panida will receive the salary every month until she dies.

The defendants also presented Tangmo’s mother with earrings today in court with an estimated value of 500,000 baht. Tangmo’s mother was reportedly satisfied with the damages and salary agreement.

The six defendants include speedboat owner Tanupat “Por’’ Lerttaweewit, Phaiboon “Robert’ Trikanjananun, Wisapat “Sand’’ Manomairat, Nitas “Job’’ Kiratisoonthisathorn, Tangmo’s manager Idsarin “Gatick’’ Juthasuksawat and lawyer Peam “Em” Thamtheerasri.

All of the defendants were on board the speedboat the night that Tangmo died apart from “Em” the lawyer who allegedly “coached” Tangmo’s friends about what to say in their police statements.

The six suspects are still facing several criminal charges in the ongoing case. The most serious accusation pressed on all suspects but Em is “recklessness causing death,” which is punishable by 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

Tangmo’s mother dropped all murder charges.

The court will examine the evidence again on December 22 at 9am, when the defendants will give further statements.

SOURCE: KhaoSod | Amarin