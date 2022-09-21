Connect with us

Russian man killed in Phuket motorbike crash

PHOTO: Pen Pak Pen Siang

A Russian man has been killed after crashing his motorbike into a minivan in Phuket’s resort town of Karon yesterday. 

Rescuers arrived at the scene on the Karon–Patong Road to find the unconscious man lying on the road and heavily bleeding from his head. The rescuers rushed him to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. They have not yet released the man’s name or age. 

Witnesses told The Phuket Express that the man had lost control at the curve before crashing into the minivan. However, police are continuing their investigation. The minivan’s driver and passengers were not injured. 

This news comes after a British expat was killed in a motorbike accident on Thailand’s island of Koh Samui earlier this month. The 36 year old man had been a passenger on the motorbike, while the motorbike’s driver, another British man, was seriously injured. The motorbike collided with a garbage truck. 

Thailand’s roads are notoriously deadly. Thailand has been ranked as the second most dangerous country to drive in according to a driver’s educational platform. There were 21,052 accidents in 2020, and 11,138 accidents in 2021. 20% of accidents involved motorcycles, while 8% involved six-wheel trucks, and 8% involved trucks with at least 10 wheels. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha this year announced a major goal of cutting the number of road deaths by almost two-thirds by 2027.

Hopefully, somehow some way, Thailand can find a solution to prevent the number of heartbreaking road deaths, such as this recent one in Phuket. 

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

 

DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-21 16:44
49 minutes ago, Thaiger said: 20% of accidents have involved motorcycles, Strange, Ive read that 80% involved motorbikes.

