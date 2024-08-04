Suspect in Songkhla evades police checkpoint and fires at officers

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A suspect in Songkhla escaped a police checkpoint, fired at pursuing officers, and left a message through a local leader vowing not to surrender. The incident occurred on August 1 at 3.50am, when police released CCTV footage showing the chase at a checkpoint in Hat Yai, Songkhla.

Police from the Hat Yai station were conducting a temporary checkpoint at the Niphat Songkhro 1 and Ratthakan Road intersection. A black Chevrolet sedan, with the license plate number ขล 404 Songkhla, sped towards the checkpoint, crashing through and fleeing at high speed.

Believing the car might contain illegal items, officers pursued it. During the chase, the driver extended his arm out of the car and fired multiple shots at the pursuing officers, forcing them to slow down and call for backup.

Investigators from Hat Yai Police Station, Songkhla Provincial Police, and Region 9 Investigative Unit collaborated to search for the suspect. They traced the car’s ownership and discovered that the original owner had sold it to another individual. This led them to the home of the new owner, who had pawned the car to 47 year old Amnat.

The police approached Amnat’s residence and found him returning home on a motorcycle. They detained him, and he revealed that his nephew, Worakorn, was using the car.

A search of Amnat’s house uncovered hidden firearms, ammunition, and other items, which were seized as evidence. Amnat was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police then searched the home of Worakorn’s grandmother in Rattaphum, Khuan Niang District, Songkhla, where they found the black Chevrolet sedan with license plate ขล 404 Songkhla parked in the garage, its license plate covered with a cloth. However, Worakorn had already fled the premises, reported KhaoSod.

Reports indicated that Worakorn had sent a message through a local leader, declaring his refusal to surrender and his intention to fight to the death.