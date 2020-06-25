Crime
Surat Thani “cockle wars” are over, says navy chief
The chief of the Royal Thai Navy says local figures wielding influence are being “neutralised” and the disruptive, sometimes violent dispute between cockle farmers and local small-boat fishermen is drawing to an end. Admiral Ruechai Ruddit says the conflict off the coast of Bandon Bay in the southern province of Surat Thani has eased, after cockle farmers began dismantling the roofed platforms they built to protect their illegal shellfish breeding grounds against raids by local fishermen. He says the various agencies involved are combining their efforts and enforcing relevant laws to tackle the problem.
“Progress is being made and the situation is improving. There will be no further disputes in the future.”
The navy chief says officials are to blame for allowing local big shots to “wield influence” over the sea, but this influence is now fading. The intervention of agencies which have teamed up as the “Sornchon task force” is creating a balance of power, and this will “naturally neutralise the influential figures.”
The admiral was commenting after inspecting the operations of the task force tackling the encroachment in Bandon Bay, in Surat Thani’s Mueang district.
Cockle farmers have been illegally occupying large areas of the sea, which is in the public domain.
The so-called “influential figures” reportedly laid claim to areas of the sea, then leased or “sold” them to people eager to invest in the profitable shellfish trade.
Investors occupied areas off Phunphin, Muang, Kanchanadit, Don Sak, Chaiya and Thachang districts, developing them as private farms breeding the profitable bivalve known as the blood clam. Coastal fishermen argue that the areas are public, and that they have the right to harvest the shellfish.
This has led to sometimes violent clashes.
Cockle farmers occupied an estimated 300,000 rai off the coast of the 6 districts, building roofed platforms in the sea, where they stood guard over their farms. There were a total of 1,010 platforms reported in the area.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Saraburi man arrested for firing at radio station, fleeing in stolen pickup
Police in the central Saraburi province, about 120 kilometres northeast of Bangkok, arrested a man early today for allegedly firing a gun at a radio station and stealing a pickup truck in which he fled. Officers of the Nong Khae Police Station were informed at 6:30pm yesterday about a shooting incident at the Public Relations Department’s radio station in Nong Rong subdistrict.
Witnesses reportedly told police that the gunman fired multiple rounds at electricians working at the station, before stealing an Isuzu pickup truck, which was parked at the station, and speeding away. No casualties were reported. As police investigated the scene, the suspect reportedly returned to the station in the truck, but after seeing officers he drove away south toward Pathum Thani.
Police chased the suspect to a house in Nong Sua district at around 1:45am this morning and spent around an hour negotiating with him until he finally surrendered.
The gunman has been identified as 36 year old Somphop Praeseekiew, a resident of Saraburi’s Nong Khae district, who reportedly confessed to stealing an 11mm. handgun and over 30 rounds of ammunition from a neighbour. He said he fired over 20 rounds at the radio station and later returned to fire some more, but seeing law enforcement there, he decided to drive to a relative’s house in Pathum Thani.
The relative reportedly told police that Somphop had recently been released from prison after being convicted on a drug charge.
Somphop is charged with possessing a firearm without a permit and discharging a firearm in a public place. Police are investigating the motive for the alleged crimes.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Graffiti in historic Trang cave means public access restricted
A historic cave in the southern province of Trang, said to be in use by humans for at least a 1,000 years, will no longer be open the the public after it was defaced by graffiti. After a millennium of human use, the Khao Pina Cave, famous for its stalagmites and stalactites, was found scribbled with names and nonsense soon after it was reopened along with other attractions as part of the fourth phase of reopening from the Covid-19 lockdown.
The cave is located within a temple, Wat Khao Pina, and failed attempts by monks there to remove the graffiti mean visitors will now only be allowed into the cave under the supervision of tour guides.
The graffiti left on the cave wall features messages such as “Si Tao,” “Sor the unlucky,” and “F**k from Ubon Rachathani.”
One volunteer guide asked visitors to cooperate by keeping memories of the place “in their hearts, not their hands.”
Khao Pina cave is 250 metres high and has 6 levels that visitors can enter. The sixth level is engraved with the abbreviated name of King Rama VII to mark his visit in 1928.
SOOURCE: Coconuts BangkokKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Millions of baht worth of drugs seized, hundreds arrested over 2 months
Just in the past 2 months, authorities have arrested hundreds of drug smuggling suspects and seized drugs valued at millions of baht, plus related assets. A total of 43 drug smuggling rings were busted. But apparently catching the criminals wasn’t easy as many of them traded items instead of cash for the drugs, making it hard to nail down evidence.
Instead of cash, many used items like gold bars, fuel, zinc and steel rods for drug transactions as a loophole, making it more difficult for authorities prove drugs were sold. Justice Minister Somsak Thepusthin said the money-laundering laws could be amended to make it easier to gather evidence of drug dealings using items instead of cash.
Thepusthin announced the numbers yesterday. Along with 450 million baht worth of drugs and drug-related assets seized by drug suppression agencies, a total of 1,346 people were arrested. Thepusthin said that from May to June, police seized nearly 26 million methamphetamine pills, 321 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice), 3.5 kilograms of heroin, 420 kilograms of marijuana and 1 kilogram of ketamine. The drug suspects’ bank accounts were also seized, adding up to 12 billion baht in circulation.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Baby elephants abused to “break” them for tourism- VIDEO
Surat Thani “cockle wars” are over, says navy chief
Saraburi man arrested for firing at radio station, fleeing in stolen pickup
What happens to leftover Guinness from Covid-19 lockdowns?
Antarctic penguins thrive around less icy waters
Ambulance explodes just before patient is loaded
Chinese citizens in Russia caught forging Covid-19 results
Thai exports hit new low, pandemic to blame
Australia reports largest rise of Covid-19 in two months
Graffiti in historic Trang cave means public access restricted
5.9 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand’s Milford Sound
Covid-free Mexican mother gives birth to triplets who test positive for Covid-19
Harry and Meghan join speaking circuit
Abbot hits back after criticism of ‘cheap’ temple makeover
Qantas cuts 6,000 jobs to recover huge revenue losses
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
- Food Scene1 day ago
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
- World3 days ago
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
- Expats1 day ago
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
- Expats1 day ago
July 4-7 long weekend holiday