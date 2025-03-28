Bangkok tower collapses in deadly quake: 40 trapped in rubble

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott7 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 28, 2025
3,381 2 minutes read
Over 40 people remained trapped inside a building which collapsed near Chatuchak Park in Bangkok this afternoon after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar today, Friday March 28.

Police, government officials and emergency services, confirmed that 43 workers remain trapped inside the rubble. Seven workers managed to escape the disaster.

Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the National Emergency Response and Rescue (NERR) Centre and local agencies working tirelessly to locate and extract survivors.​

The earthquake, which occurred at approximately 1.30pm local time, had its epicenter near the city of Mandalay, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremors were felt as far as Bangkok, causing widespread panic and evacuations across the Thai capital.

Bangkok tower collapses in deadly quake: 40 trapped in rubble | News by ThaigerCrowds gather in the Srinakharinwirot University.

Buildings swayed, and debris fell onto the streets as residents fled to safety. In the Chatuchak district, the under-construction high-rise succumbed to the violent shaking, collapsing into a massive cloud of dust and trapping dozens of workers inside.

Emergency services have reported difficulties in communication due to disruptions caused by the earthquake. The NERR has deployed specialized communication vehicles to facilitate coordination among rescue teams.

Despite these challenges, rescuers have managed to extract several individuals from the debris, who have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The exact number of casualties remains uncertain as the situation continues to develop.​

In response to the disaster, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has convened an emergency meeting to assess the damage and coordinate relief efforts.

The emergency services are urging residents to remain vigilant and prepared for potential aftershocks. The earthquake’s impact has been felt across the region, with reports of damage and evacuations in Myanmar, Thailand, and neighboring countries.

As rescue operations continue, officials are focusing on providing aid to those affected and ensuring the safety of residents in the aftermath of this devastating earthquake.

Bangkok has taken the biggest hit, but tremors have also been reported in Phuket, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai.

Shocking footage shows buildings swaying and debris crashing to the ground in the capital, with reports emerging that a newly built tower block may have collapsed, though this remains unconfirmed.

Outside the Thaiger office on Asoke, staff were forced to evacuate as the quake rocked the city. Despite the chaos, most remained calm, though for many, this was their first experience of such a terrifying natural disaster.

Further video footage of buildings swaying during the earthquake has been shared on X.

 

@thethaiger_newsแผ่นดินไหว แรงมากกกก♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – The Thaiger News

More updates to follow.

