Shooting at Chon Buri restaurant leaves patrons in panic

A shooting incident at a restaurant in Chon Buri sent patrons and staff into a chaotic scramble for safety. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the assailant remains at large as police intensify their manhunt.

Police Major Sila Sajai of Sattahip Police Station received a report of a shooting at a restaurant near a Bangchak petrol station at kilometre 5, Sattahip, Chon Buri. The incident took place today, prompting the dispatch of over ten officers from the special operations unit and patrol team to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found no sign of the gunman but recovered three .38 calibre bullet casings. The gunman had reportedly fled to a nearby rental house, but a subsequent search yielded no results, leading police to believe the individual had escaped before their arrival.

The restaurant manager recounted that the incident began with an altercation inside the establishment. The perpetrator left, only to return with a firearm and opened fire multiple times. Guests and staff scattered in all directions to avoid the bullets. The gunman then left the scene but returned to fire more shots before fleeing again, reported KhaoSod.

“The guests ran in all directions to avoid the bullets,” the manager said, describing the panic that ensued during the shooting.

Preliminary investigations led Police Colonel Thanaphol to order an immediate search for the suspect. Police are committed to apprehending the individual due to the brazen nature of the crime and to ensure justice is served.

