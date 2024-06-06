Fishing boat capsizes near Laem Chabang, one missing

Picture courtesy of พัทยา โฟกัส Facebook

A fishing umbrella boat capsized near Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri Province, Thailand, yesterday, leaving one crew member missing. The incident occurred around 1.2 nautical miles from the mouth of the Banglamung Canal. The vessel, carrying two people, encountered trouble due to a leak and was overturned by strong waves.

Onboard were 23 year old Chiang from Cambodia, and the boat’s owner, 50 year old Wichai Malison. Chiang managed to swim back to shore by clinging to a fuel tank. However, Wichai, who was last seen holding onto a plank, disappeared in the turbulent waters.

Rescue workers have been tirelessly searching for Wichai but have yet to locate him. The search team is patrolling the coast and the vicinity of the shipwreck, hoping to find any signs of the missing boat owner. Authorities have not provided new updates, and the fate of Wichai remains uncertain.

