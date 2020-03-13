Serial thief who robbed Russian couple at knifepoint in Pattaya re-arrested | The Thaiger

Crime
Serial thief who robbed Russian couple at knifepoint in Pattaya re-arrested
Police in Pattaya have re-arrested a thief who was involved in a robbery and knife attack on a Russian couple five years ago. A team of Pattaya City Police arrested 29 year old Thai national “Manat” yesterday afternoon.
Another Thai man, 60 year old Niphon Meechaiyo, was also arrested for buying stolen items and allegedly fencing them. Police seized six mobile phones, an iPad, a laptop computer, a watch, three car keys and two bottles of imported wine.
The arrests come after police received multiple reports of burglaries.
While processing Manat, police discovered that five years ago he robbed and attacked a Russian couple with a knife. He served four years in prison and was only released late last year.
He faces multiple charges of theft.
Body in oil drum discovered in Chiang Rai reservoir
Police in Chiang Rai discovered a dead body stuffed into an oil drum floating in a reservoir. The 200 litre drum has allegedly been floating in the reservoir for over a week. Investigators learned from local villagers that the oil drum had been floating in the middle of the reservoir since last about March 3. Only when the drum brought ashore did locals call police. Local teenagers, curious of the drum’s contents, dragged it ashore while creating a video for social media.
The drum emitting a terrible smell, and when the teens opened it they discovered the body inside. One of the teens rushed to tell the local headman, who called the Mae Fah Luang Police department.
Investigators along with forensic officers examined the body and found obvious wounds. Upon examining the victims pockets they found drug paraphernalia used for heroin. The victim was dressed in a black jacket and pants. Forensics officers say the victim was also wearing a gold digital watch and a Girl Guides belt buckle.
Forensic police determined to body to be a male, but due its decomposed state they couldn’t determine an age. The body was sent to hospital for autopsy.
Investigators asked villagers if anyone had reported a missing person, but no one came forward. Police also contacted authorities in other districts as the body was found was about 12 kilometres from the Burmese border.
Police suspect the victim may have been involved in a drug deal gone bad.
Grab driver turns himself in over missing wallet: cash still missing
A Grab taxi driver has turned himself in to police in Chiang Mai police after a Dutch tourist lost 500 euros at an exchange booth in the city. The 27 year old Duct national, identified as “Edwin T.” reported to police after dropping his wallet at a booth at in the city’s Saphan Lek on Monday.
CCTV showed a Grab driver quickly picking it up.
Yesterday 40 year old “Urupong” went to the police, but denies keeping the money.
Though the original Chiang Mai News report stopped short of calling him a thief, it said it remains “unclear” what happened to the cash and called the Grab driver’s hands “fast.”
Businessman murdered in front of family in southern Thailand
A businessman in Thailand’s southern Trang province is dead after being shot down in home Tuesday in front of his family. Police say the murder occurred about 9:35pm. Thai media report that 32 year old Suchart Kongpeng was eating watermelon with his family when hooded gunman in a white shirt broke into the house and opened fire with a 12-gauge shotgun, killing Suchart instantly. The attack was witnessed by his wife, their 12 year old son and five cousins, who were unhurt.
Police believe the motive was a business conflict. Suchart was a trader of rubber wood and oil palms. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Elsewhere, in Thailand’s northeast, a man’s charred body was found inside a gutted pickup truck near a cassava plantation in Nakhon Ratchasima. Locals found the burned out Toyota pickup behind a municipality office.
They told police that they went to investigate a fire in a grassy field. When they arrived they found the pickup and a corpse nearby. They believed the fire spread from the vehicle to the field.
The body was later identified as 47 year old Kittisak Tamdeekin, an officer in the Thai air force.
According to the Bangkok Post a charcoal stove was found on the floor below the left front seat. Police say it appeared he suffocated himself before the vehicle caught fire. The truck was registered to Kittisak’s father.
Kittisak’s wife told police her husband was promoted to the rank of flight lieutenant in November, but he suffered from stress and had been taking anti-depressant medication.
Police are investigating to establish the actual cause of death, but have ruled out the possibility murder.
