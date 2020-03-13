Serial thief who robbed Russian couple at knifepoint in Pattaya re-arrested | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Serial thief who robbed Russian couple at knifepoint in Pattaya re-arrested

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: The Pattaya News
Police in Pattaya have re-arrested a thief who was involved in a robbery and knife attack on a Russian couple five years ago. A team of Pattaya City Police arrested 29 year old Thai national “Manat” yesterday afternoon.

Another Thai man, 60 year old Niphon Meechaiyo, was also arrested for buying stolen items and allegedly fencing them. Police seized six mobile phones, an iPad, a laptop computer, a watch, three car keys and two bottles of imported wine.

The arrests come after police received multiple reports of burglaries.

While processing Manat, police discovered that five years ago he robbed and attacked a Russian couple with a knife. He served four years in prison and was only released late last year.

He faces multiple charges of theft.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

