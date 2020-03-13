Covid-19 reaching ‘stage 3’ in Thailand | The Thaiger

Yesterday The public Health Ministry insisted that the country was yet to enter Stage 3 of the covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. Despite the discovery of a new cluster of infections, the number of cases still remains at 70.

(Update: 5 new cases were announced on Friday morning)

The permanent secretary for public health, Dr Sukhum Kanchannaphimai reports some cases can be classified as “super spreaders’, saying that “the Hong-Kong incident on February 27 and 29, where the patients and over 50 members of their families had been thoroughly tested, are now safe and under observation”.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has yet to reach Stage 3 in Thailand”, defined as “rapidly spreading with considerable patient numbers at the community level”.

“We are trying to prevent Thailand from entering the third phase of the outbreak”.

SOURCE: bangkokpost.com