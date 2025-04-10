SAO secretary in Lop Buri attacked, fears for safety

In Lop Buri province, a 55 year old subdistrict administrative organisation (SAO) secretary was assaulted by two people while returning to his vehicle.

The attack left him injured, and he was subsequently treated at Somdet Phra Narai Maharat Hospital. Currently, Panapot is considering relocating his workplace due to fear of further attacks after previously receiving threats urging him to leave the area.

Surveillance cameras failed to capture the incident as they were all coincidentally malfunctioning.

Reporters visited Panapot Umarin at his home in Mueang district, Lop Buri, where he expressed his apprehension about going out, concerned about being attacked again.

He suspects that the assault might be connected to a disagreement with someone, though he maintains he has no known conflicts.

Supot Musikasin, the SAO chairman of Thale Chup Son, suggested that the motive behind the attack could be linked to a particular group or political rivalry or possibly Panapot’s inadvertent interference with someone.

A staff meeting is planned to address the issue. Supot also mentioned his own precautions by ensuring he has company for protection when travelling, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, police from the Mueang Lop Buri district, responsible for the investigation, have been unable to identify the assailants due to the inoperative CCTV cameras at the SAO.

The investigation is ongoing as they seek alternative leads to solve the case.

In similar news, a 39 year old man was allegedly attacked by an armed assailant, aged between 35 and 40, who pistol-whipped him in Chon Buri.

The attack occurred on March 31 at around 11am, leaving the victim, Sunthorn Klonklang, with injuries to his left cheek and behind his ear, requiring eight stitches.

The incident took place outside a restaurant in Soi Kor Phai, South Pattaya, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. Sunthorn provided CCTV footage to help identify the attacker.