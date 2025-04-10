SAO secretary in Lop Buri attacked, fears for safety

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 10, 2025
54 1 minute read
SAO secretary in Lop Buri attacked, fears for safety
Picture courtesy of siamrath

In Lop Buri province, a 55 year old subdistrict administrative organisation (SAO) secretary was assaulted by two people while returning to his vehicle.

The attack left him injured, and he was subsequently treated at Somdet Phra Narai Maharat Hospital. Currently, Panapot is considering relocating his workplace due to fear of further attacks after previously receiving threats urging him to leave the area.

Surveillance cameras failed to capture the incident as they were all coincidentally malfunctioning.

Reporters visited Panapot Umarin at his home in Mueang district, Lop Buri, where he expressed his apprehension about going out, concerned about being attacked again.

Related Articles

He suspects that the assault might be connected to a disagreement with someone, though he maintains he has no known conflicts.

SAO secretary in Lop Buri attacked, fears for safety | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Siamrath

Supot Musikasin, the SAO chairman of Thale Chup Son, suggested that the motive behind the attack could be linked to a particular group or political rivalry or possibly Panapot’s inadvertent interference with someone.

A staff meeting is planned to address the issue. Supot also mentioned his own precautions by ensuring he has company for protection when travelling, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, police from the Mueang Lop Buri district, responsible for the investigation, have been unable to identify the assailants due to the inoperative CCTV cameras at the SAO.

The investigation is ongoing as they seek alternative leads to solve the case.

SAO secretary in Lop Buri attacked, fears for safety | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a 39 year old man was allegedly attacked by an armed assailant, aged between 35 and 40, who pistol-whipped him in Chon Buri.

The attack occurred on March 31 at around 11am, leaving the victim, Sunthorn Klonklang, with injuries to his left cheek and behind his ear, requiring eight stitches.

The incident took place outside a restaurant in Soi Kor Phai, South Pattaya, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. Sunthorn provided CCTV footage to help identify the attacker.

Latest Thailand News
9 chocolate shops in Bangkok you have to try Best Bites

9 chocolate shops in Bangkok you have to try

9 seconds ago
SAO secretary in Lop Buri attacked, fears for safety Crime News

SAO secretary in Lop Buri attacked, fears for safety

5 minutes ago
Man arrested at Bangkok bus terminal with firearm in backpack Bangkok News

Man arrested at Bangkok bus terminal with firearm in backpack

11 minutes ago
Snake handler rescues Satun family from giant king cobras Thailand News

Snake handler rescues Satun family from giant king cobras

19 minutes ago
Fire torches bikes, damages Burger King sign in Phuket Phuket News

Fire torches bikes, damages Burger King sign in Phuket

28 minutes ago
Motorcycle taxi driver dies in Pathum Thani collision Road deaths

Motorcycle taxi driver dies in Pathum Thani collision

37 minutes ago
Thailand ramps up Songkran travel safety efforts Thailand News

Thailand ramps up Songkran travel safety efforts

46 minutes ago
Police sergeant faces charges for fatal drink-driving crash Crime News

Police sergeant faces charges for fatal drink-driving crash

56 minutes ago
Thai transwoman dies mysteriously after being found coma in truck Thailand News

Thai transwoman dies mysteriously after being found coma in truck

1 hour ago
Thai police arrest foreigners with illegal cannabis and ketamine Bangkok News

Thai police arrest foreigners with illegal cannabis and ketamine

1 hour ago
American man found dead in Phuket gas suicide Phuket News

American man found dead in Phuket gas suicide

2 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for smuggling 8 million meth pills Crime News

Thai woman arrested for smuggling 8 million meth pills

2 hours ago
Pattaya unveils smart app for public complaints Pattaya News

Pattaya unveils smart app for public complaints

2 hours ago
Phuket Airport security questioned after sign hacked Phuket News

Phuket Airport security questioned after sign hacked

2 hours ago
Thai man fined 10,000 baht for dragging dog with motorcycle Thailand News

Thai man fined 10,000 baht for dragging dog with motorcycle

2 hours ago
Uttaradit man charged for setting stepfather on fire after dispute Crime News

Uttaradit man charged for setting stepfather on fire after dispute

2 hours ago
Suphan Buri teen killed in hit-and-run, driver flees Thailand News

Suphan Buri teen killed in hit-and-run, driver flees

3 hours ago
Nestlé challenges Thai court ban on Nescafé production Thailand News

Nestlé challenges Thai court ban on Nescafé production

3 hours ago
Chiang Rai theft suspect escapes police vehicle through roof Thailand News

Chiang Rai theft suspect escapes police vehicle through roof

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Chon Buri for alleged assault on niece Crime News

Man arrested in Chon Buri for alleged assault on niece

3 hours ago
Macau jobs offer Thais up to 93k baht plus perks Thailand News

Macau jobs offer Thais up to 93k baht plus perks

3 hours ago
Hair-raising heist: Duo snips 12,000 baht from elderly man in Thailand Crime News

Hair-raising heist: Duo snips 12,000 baht from elderly man in Thailand

3 hours ago
Chai Nat family demands justice for teen murdered by boyfriend Thailand News

Chai Nat family demands justice for teen murdered by boyfriend

4 hours ago
2 dead, 4 injured in Nakhon Pathom canal car accident Thailand News

2 dead, 4 injured in Nakhon Pathom canal car accident

4 hours ago
Thai woman takes a &#8216;bridge&#8217; too far: Miraculous survival in plunge Thailand News

Thai woman takes a ‘bridge’ too far: Miraculous survival in plunge

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 10, 2025
54 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Fire torches bikes, damages Burger King sign in Phuket

Fire torches bikes, damages Burger King sign in Phuket

28 minutes ago
Motorcycle taxi driver dies in Pathum Thani collision

Motorcycle taxi driver dies in Pathum Thani collision

37 minutes ago
Thailand ramps up Songkran travel safety efforts

Thailand ramps up Songkran travel safety efforts

46 minutes ago
Police sergeant faces charges for fatal drink-driving crash

Police sergeant faces charges for fatal drink-driving crash

56 minutes ago