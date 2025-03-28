Retired officer surrenders after Phrae shooting over gamecock dispute

In Phrae province, a retired police officer allegedly shot and injured three people, including his relatives and a neighbour, following an argument over poisoned gamecocks. The 66 year old suspect later surrendered to the police after a prolonged negotiation.

Today, March 28, Police Colonel Sutthipote Thananchai, deputy inspector from the Mueang Police Station in Phrae, was informed by Paveena Choksakulthaveesap, the village head of Moo 4, about a shooting incident near house number 67/1, Moo 4, Ban Pong, Huai Ma subdistrict, Mueang district.

Upon receiving the report, Pol. Col. Sutthipote notified Pol. Col. Kasem Saeyachak, the chief of the Huai Ma Police Station, and proceeded to the scene alongside Police Lt. Col. Prathiep Jomnong and Police Lieutenant Colonel Thawisak Tuiboonma, deputy chief of investigation.

Emergency services were coordinated to transport the injured to Phrae Hospital.

Initially, it was confirmed that three people were injured. They are 57 year old Thotsaphon Suwanprakai, 62 year old Nikom Tuida, and Thotsaphon’s wife, Priya Suwanprakai.

The gunman, identified as Sompong Sriladda, is a retired deputy inspector from Na Phun Police Station who retired six years ago and engaged in raising gamecocks for sale. Sompong was hiding in his house following the incident, but surrendered to the police after nearly an hour of negotiations.

Somphit Sriladda, Sompong’s wife, stated that her husband and Thotsaphon, who are relatives, have had a longstanding dispute over poultry farming. Thotsaphon raises domestic chickens, while Sompong raises gamecocks.

Sompong suspected Thotsaphon of poisoning his gamecocks, leading him to shoot Thotsaphon while he was sitting outside his house with his wife. Nikom, a neighbour who heard the gunshots and came to investigate, was also shot.

Naruemon Jailuang, a 62 year old former wife of a provincial councillor living nearby, reported that Sompong entered her house and shot through her television, hitting her refrigerator. She narrowly escaped being hit.

Meanwhile, a 33 year old mother named Nong Kwang, residing at house number 67, Moo 4, quickly locked her door upon seeing Sompong approaching with a gun, reported KhaoSod.

Police forensic experts later examined the crime scene and ballistic evidence to support the investigation and legal proceedings. The injured people are now out of danger and receiving treatment at Phrae Hospital.