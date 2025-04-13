Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader

Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A retired police officer was discovered dead beneath a Bodhi tree at a temple in Saraburi after allegedly shooting a motorcycle taxi leader in front of a passenger.

Yesterday, April 12, Police Lieutenant Nikathat Haken, a duty officer from Nong Khae Police Station, was alerted by locals to a death at Wat Rat Samakkhi in Khok Yae subdistrict, Nong Khae district, Saraburi. The scene was investigated in collaboration with the Por Teck Tung Foundation volunteers and Saraburi forensic officers.

The deceased was identified as 63 year old Prachuap Maso, a former Bangkok Metropolitan Police officer. He was found lying on his back in denim shorts and a grey long-sleeve t-shirt, with blood on the concrete.

Nearby, a Sig Sauer P365 handgun and a brown-black bag were discovered, along with a spent bullet casing. A black Honda Zoomer-X motorcycle with a Bangkok registration was also at the scene.

Forensic officers identified a gunshot wound to the right temple, with the bullet exiting the left temple. The body was sent for autopsy at Ongkharak Institute of Forensic Medicine in Nakhon Nayok.

Prachuap’s sister recounted that his wife had called, asking her to check on him because he had mentioned finalising his documents. Upon arrival, she was unable to prevent his death, which occurred in her presence.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Relatives explained that Prachuap, who usually lived with his wife and often visited family, had recently shot and killed a motorcycle taxi driver and team leader two to three days earlier in front of the Rong Moo 1 community in Phetkasem Soi 91, Om Noi subdistrict, Krathum Baen district.

The retired officer, reportedly angry over being cut off by the motorcycle taxi leader, had allegedly shot the man in front of a passenger. Police documented the scene and sent the body for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, while relatives did not suspect foul play in the death.

Prachuap, who retired with the rank of Pol. Lt., had taken up motorcycle taxi driving post-retirement. He was accused of shooting 57 year old Sommai, a motorcycle taxi driver and leader, twice with a 9mm firearm while the latter was parked waiting for passengers in Phetkasem Soi 91 on April 10 at 8.30am, before fleeing.

After coordinating with his family, Prachuap was found dead at Wat Rat Samakkhi, reported KhaoSod.

