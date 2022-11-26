Connect with us

Crime

Private jet in 'Tuhao' case still flying free

The private jet in the “Tuhao” case has not been seized by authorities.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board’s (ONCB) Wichai Chaimongkol yesterday denied that the office had seized the private jet being serviced at Bo Fai airfield in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Chaiyanat Kornchayanant – alias Tuhao, aka “rich guy” – will have his assets seized if the ONCB receives evidence that he is involved in the drug trade.

Wichai Chaimongkol, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, said that despite claims by “Tub King” Chuwit Kamolvisit that an aircraft belonged to Tuhao, the ONCB had no evidence to that effect.

Wichai said that despite accusations by “Tub King” Chuwit Kamolvisit that the jet belongs to Tuhao, the ONCB had no evidence to back up Chuwit’s claim. However, the plane will be confiscated if the police find it is linked to criminal activity.

The ONCB is working with the police on a list of Chaiyanat’s assets, such as houses, land, cash, and others. Police must submit a report on the assets to the ONCB at least seven days before any confiscation takes place, said Wichai, claiming that his office, the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Lands would assess whether Chaiyanat’s assets were drug-related.

Chaiyanat was arrested Wednesday and denied bail as a flight risk.

Yesterday, Ayuth Sintoppant, director-general of the Department of Corrections, said Tuhao is currently in Covid-19 quarantine and will be taken to a buffer zone afterwards.

Ayuth claimed Chaiyanat had no special privileges in jail and only talks to his lawyers via video call.

‘Big Joke’ says officers must move carefully to ensure the paper trail is not lost among seemingly legitimate enterprises used by drug gangs to launder their money.

In recent weeks, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn – “Big Joke” – has warned that given the influence and wealth of those at the heart of the investigation, police officers must move carefully. Criminals will use seemingly legitimate enterprises to place legal hurdles in front of the police as they pursue their quarry. The private jet in the Tuhao case already has a complex ownership history.

Pol Maj Gen Nitinan Petchborom, the deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said a committee is investigating whether Pol Col Natthapon Kominchart, Metropolitan Police Division 6 commander, is guilty of demanding 8 million baht (US$220,000) over a police raid on a Bangkok pub owned by Chaiyanat.

 

