Drugs
Chaiyanat denies involvement in Yannawa pub management
The businessman under suspicion of a huge number of drug and corruption offences, Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, has denied any involvement in management of the Yannawa pub, where 104 customers, mostly Chinese nationals, tested positive for drugs during a police raid.
Chaiyanat who bunged 3 million baht (US$80,000) to the beleaguered Palang Pracharath Party could have landed the ruling party and one of its leaders Prawit Wongsuwan (the watch guy) in some very hot water.
But Chaiyanat insists he had nothing to do with the pub, and any media reports suggesting so were false. He has threatened lawsuits against media outlets linking him to the pub.
Chaiyanat said he is a legitimate businessman in the tourism sector. The property where the pub is located is owned by the Hainan Association of Thailand and was rented out to another party.
Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thamsuthee said police have information about the pub’s owner but refused to share it with the media. He said police were “gathering evidence” before seeking warrants for those involved.
Theeradet guaranteed that police would conduct the investigation in a straightforward and transparent manner.
Meanwhile, Southern Phra Nakhon district court handed down two-year suspended sentences for drug charges for two Chinese women arrested at the pub. Both women, aged 40 and 28, reportedly confessed. The pair were among 26 people arraigned on Friday following their arrests during the raid.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Chaiyanat denies involvement in Yannawa pub management
13 year old girl rescued from prostitution ring in Malaysia
Korat elephants face further persecution from farmers
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
US in Asia: President Biden to ASEAN meeting, VP Harris to APEC
Who blew it? Putin blames UK Royal Navy for Nord Stream blast
One Thai national confirmed among those dead in Halloween stampede
Thailand hits 7 million international tourists
Shots fired by Bangkok police in drugs bust car chase
Halloween stampede in Seoul leaves 149 dead, dozens injured
Thailand ladyboy – Facts You Never Know about Ladyboy Culture in Thailand
Last Pakistani in Guantanamo Bay goes home
Rich rewards offered for info on currency counterfeiters
Is Prayut quiet due to humbleness or unpopularity?
Musk’s Twitter: hate speech spikes, execs sacked, Trump happy
Turkey raises terrorism red flags over nordic NATO apps
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Indonesia4 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Guides3 days ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites3 days ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime4 days ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Indonesia4 days ago
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
- Bangkok4 days ago
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
- Thailand4 days ago
Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
- Crime4 days ago
Bust sees 6 arrested for drugs, 6 police arrested for bribes