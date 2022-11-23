Connect with us

Crime

Alleged Chinese drug tycoon married to Thai policewoman surrenders to police

Published

 on 

Chinese businessman “Tuhao,” wanted on drug charges in Thailand, surrendered to police today after they raided his mansion in Bangkok this morning. The accused is married to a high-ranking Thai police officer who works for the foreign affairs division.

Yesterday, Southern Bangkok Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant for “conspiring to commit drug offences and possessing and selling psychotropic substances.”

Today, police raided Tuhao’s luxury mansion and a luxury hotel in Bangkok where he is known to hide out. Tuhao was nowhere to be found but the police did meet his wife at the mansion, who is a police colonel working for the police foreign affairs division. She is also the niece of a former senior police officer. The investigating officers did not reveal the name of Tuhao’s wife.

Tuhao’s wife said he was not staying at the mansion at present and helped to arrange his surrender to the police today. Tuhao and a team of lawyers reported to deputy police chief Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn – aka “Big Joke” – at the Royal Thai Police Sports Club in Bangkok at around 1pm this afternoon.

Tuhao denied all the charges pressed against him.

On Thursday, outspoken massage parlour tycoon and former politician Chuwit Kamalwisit alleged that Tuhao fled Thailand on a private jet after he was linked to a drug raid on a Chinese nightclub – Jinling Pub – in Bangkok’s Yannawa district last month.

However, this may not be true since Tuhao was in Bangkok today unless he returned to the kingdom especially to acknowledge the charges.

Last year, Tuhao donated three million baht to PM Prayut’s chan-o-cha’s Palang Pracharath Party.

Last month, police arrested two Singaporean nationals in Bangkok for allegedly producing a drug known as Happy Water and selling it to nightclubs around the capital, including Jinling Pub.

The recent uptick in arrests of Chinese criminals in Thailand could have something to do with Chuwit’s calling on the Ministry of Justice to investigate Chinese gangs laundering money through “grey businesses” in the kingdom.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Entertainment1 hour ago

Iconic “Goonies” house on sale in Oregon
Economy2 hours ago

One-third of adult Thai citizens applied for welfare
Thailand3 hours ago

Venomous snake rescued from beer in Australia
Sponsored1 day ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 36 sex workers in Pattaya arrested for prostitution
Tourism3 hours ago

Hotel loan program extended through June 2023
Pattaya3 hours ago

Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

FIFA warns Thailand World Cup broadcast will be cut off after illegal access spotted
Crime4 hours ago

Alleged Chinese drug tycoon married to Thai policewoman surrenders to police
World4 hours ago

Brazil’s far-right president challenges election results
Transport4 hours ago

Airlines argue that flights only need one pilot
Thailand4 hours ago

Man crashes car into elephant at Khao Yai National Park
World Cup5 hours ago

Free of toxic assets, Manchester United goes on sale
Crime5 hours ago

Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online
World Cup5 hours ago

Arabs spring surprise – the shocking history of FIFA World Cups
World5 hours ago

Bangladeshi terrorists who hacked American blogger to death escape
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending