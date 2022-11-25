Tuhao refused bail as celebrity wife enters equation

Alleged gangster ‘Tuhao” was refused bail yesterday in Bangkok.

The nickname “Tuhao” – Chinese for a rich guy – tells us a lot about Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, a supposedly respectable businessman, known among other rich guys as “rich guy.” What can that possibly mean? In many places, this kind of nickname would mean “broke guy,” but Chaiyanat appears to be anything but broke.

Chaiyanat is accused of all manner of offences, all revolving around the illegal drug trade. Police expect to wrap up their case against the alleged crime boss in three weeks.

Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn – aka “Big Joke,” the top people’s cop – said yesterday that Chaiyanat had denied all charges and refused to make a statement. Chaiyanat had the right to reserve his defence for the court, but police have clear evidence against him and would oppose bail, the deputy national police chief said.

Yannawa police took Chaiyanat to Bangkok South Criminal Court yesterday and applied to detain him for a further 12 days. The court approved the request and Tuhao was refused bail. His application for release included the offer of a 5 million baht (US$140,000) bond. The highly-connected “rich guy” is deemed a flight risk.

Tuhao’s immediate problems began when it was reported that he had done exactly that – flown the country.

Last week, massage parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit reported to police that Chaiyanat had fled to Myanmar in a private jet. Either this information was false, or Tuhao had a change of heart and came back because he was arrested on Tuesday in the Bangkok mansion he shares with his wife, a senior police officer.

Chaiyanat is now being held in the Central Correctional Institute for Drug Addicts in Klong Prem Central Prison.

Big Joke said…

“Investigators will follow the money trail and seize Mr Chaiyanat’s assets. We will step up the investigation and expect to wrap it up within three weeks.”

All details of the case will be made public, and the investigation will be extended to include other Chinese gangs in Thailand

Chaiyanat, accompanied by his lawyers, reported to Surachate at the Royal Thai Police Sports Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok on Wednesday.

The Chinese “businessman” was wanted for collusion in the illicit drug trade and illegal possession of a psychotropic substance with the intent to sell.

Earlier on Wednesday, police made searches at two locations in Bangkok — a 200-million-baht mansion on Rama V Road and a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok — believed to be used by Mr Chaiyanat.

At the house, police found Chaiyanat’s wife, a police colonel in the foreign affairs sub-division and the niece of a former senior policeman and deputy prime minister, according to Surachate.

Her name was not released. Police found nothing suspicious at either location.

Investigators will call Chaiyanat’s wife in for questioning, said Surachate.