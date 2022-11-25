Crime
Tuhao refused bail as celebrity wife enters equation
Alleged gangster ‘Tuhao” was refused bail yesterday in Bangkok.
The nickname “Tuhao” – Chinese for a rich guy – tells us a lot about Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, a supposedly respectable businessman, known among other rich guys as “rich guy.” What can that possibly mean? In many places, this kind of nickname would mean “broke guy,” but Chaiyanat appears to be anything but broke.
Chaiyanat is accused of all manner of offences, all revolving around the illegal drug trade. Police expect to wrap up their case against the alleged crime boss in three weeks.
Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn – aka “Big Joke,” the top people’s cop – said yesterday that Chaiyanat had denied all charges and refused to make a statement. Chaiyanat had the right to reserve his defence for the court, but police have clear evidence against him and would oppose bail, the deputy national police chief said.
Yannawa police took Chaiyanat to Bangkok South Criminal Court yesterday and applied to detain him for a further 12 days. The court approved the request and Tuhao was refused bail. His application for release included the offer of a 5 million baht (US$140,000) bond. The highly-connected “rich guy” is deemed a flight risk.
Tuhao’s immediate problems began when it was reported that he had done exactly that – flown the country.
Last week, massage parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit reported to police that Chaiyanat had fled to Myanmar in a private jet. Either this information was false, or Tuhao had a change of heart and came back because he was arrested on Tuesday in the Bangkok mansion he shares with his wife, a senior police officer.
Chaiyanat is now being held in the Central Correctional Institute for Drug Addicts in Klong Prem Central Prison.
Big Joke said…
“Investigators will follow the money trail and seize Mr Chaiyanat’s assets. We will step up the investigation and expect to wrap it up within three weeks.”
All details of the case will be made public, and the investigation will be extended to include other Chinese gangs in Thailand
Chaiyanat, accompanied by his lawyers, reported to Surachate at the Royal Thai Police Sports Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok on Wednesday.
The Chinese “businessman” was wanted for collusion in the illicit drug trade and illegal possession of a psychotropic substance with the intent to sell.
Earlier on Wednesday, police made searches at two locations in Bangkok — a 200-million-baht mansion on Rama V Road and a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok — believed to be used by Mr Chaiyanat.
At the house, police found Chaiyanat’s wife, a police colonel in the foreign affairs sub-division and the niece of a former senior policeman and deputy prime minister, according to Surachate.
Her name was not released. Police found nothing suspicious at either location.
Investigators will call Chaiyanat’s wife in for questioning, said Surachate.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Wanted murderer arrested in Thailand after 11 years on the run
Officials expand northeast Thailand’s Naga tourism with new travel route
Greenpeace join fishers’ campaign to save Thailand’s mackerel
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
UK stops instalment of Chinese cameras in government buildings over security risks
High-risk drivers to get full access to Tesla’s driver assistance system
‘Fake’ seed blamed for Thailand’s disgrace in rice Olympiad
Woman injured after Mercedes-Benz catches fire in Chon Buri
Tuhao refused bail as celebrity wife enters equation
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Thai Airways increases flights to Singapore
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
Reckless Lamborghini driver makes dangerous move & gets hit by pickup
Join The Thaiger team at An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne for free
Immigration police round up visa overstayers in Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
Riot police use tear gas and fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19
Taxi app gaff sends passengers to wrong airport causing 10,000 baht loss
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival coming up next week
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
-
Sponsored23 hours ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Board of Investment3 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
-
Thailand3 days ago
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
-
Crime3 days ago
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Cannabis4 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok