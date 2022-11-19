Connect with us

Politics

Chinese crime boss ‘flees Thailand’ on private jet

Published

 on 

Chinese crime boss is said to have fled Thailand on private jet bound for Myanmar.

A private jet parked up at Hua Hin airfield in Prachuap Khiri Khan province is said to have been used to help “Tuhao”, a Chinese crime boss, to escape justice and flee the country. However, the aircraft did not leave Thailand, at least according to the Royal Thai Air Force.

Massage parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit is believed to have provided information about Tuhao’s escape to deputy national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol on Thursday. Chuwit said the gangster fled the country on the aircraft last month, with the collusion of state officials.

Chinese crime boss 'flees Thailand' on private jet | News by Thaiger

Chuwit is a contentious politician who was once the country’s biggest massage parlour owner. He is widely known as the “tub tycoon”.

Tuhao’s swift departure from the bright lights of the Thai crime scene comes hot on the heels of a raid a pub in Bangkok’s Yannawa district late last month.

Chuwit, who suddenly has an awful lot to say about the matter, also claims that the aircraft was kept at the Civil Flying Training Division, known as Sunny 604 and based Don Mueang airport, under the supervision of the Royal Thai Air Force.

Exactly what the private jet is doing in Hua Hin is not clear. The airfield is only 40 kilometres from the frontier with Myanmar, but obviously much closer to Hua Hin itself. Air force spokesman air vice-marshal Prapas Sornchaidee said checks on the flight plans found the aircraft had flown to Hua Hin “for maintenance”.

Chinese crime boss 'flees Thailand' on private jet | News by ThaigerAccording to Prapas, the aircraft left Don Mueang airport on October 29 at 9am with no Chinese crime boss, or any other passengers, on board. It was bound for the Hua Hin airfield and has remained there since.  The raid on the Bangkok venue took place on October 26.

Prapas said the air force will provide support and assistance to police and will not protect anyone who breaks the law.

When submitting evidence to Torsak on Thursday, Chuwit said that Tuhao – a Chinese term referring to people of wealth – had purchased the aircraft from a politician in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Chuwit questioned why the aircraft was allowed at Sunny 604, which is reserved for members only.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics58 seconds ago

Chinese crime boss ‘flees Thailand’ on private jet
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Heavy rain forecast for Bangkok and surrounding provinces
World Cup17 hours ago

Lion in northeast Thailand makes first World Cup 2022 predictions
Sponsored1 day ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Phang Nga17 hours ago

Turtle lays over 100 eggs in Phang Nga, marking the start of nesting season
Thailand17 hours ago

Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
World Cup17 hours ago

World Cup 2022 Fixtures
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World Cup18 hours ago

World Cup match-fixing scandal erupts on the eve of the tournament in Qatar
Tourism18 hours ago

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival coming up next week
Thailand18 hours ago

Taxi app gaff sends passengers to wrong airport causing 10,000 baht loss
Bangkok19 hours ago

Bangkok bartender announces new pet-friendly pop-up bar
Protests19 hours ago

Riot police use tear gas and fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok, Thailand
Environment19 hours ago

Cambodian wildlife official charged with smuggling temple monkeys
Thailand19 hours ago

Phuket expects 1 billion baht revenue boost from yacht tourism
Pattaya20 hours ago

VIDEO: Indian tourist reports theft by Pattaya sex worker, gets informed he broke law too
Thailand21 hours ago

Illegal German couple arrested again for stealing car in Phuket
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending