Connect with us

Crime

Policeman poses as Buddhist monk to trick drug dealers in central Thailand

Published

 on 

Image via KhaoSod

A policeman swapped his tight, zip-up uniform for saffron robes last week in a cunning plan to lure two drug dealers to arrest in Ratchaburi province, central Thailand – but he also broke the law in doing so.

Villagers in Ban Pong district complained to police that Ya Ba, a cheap version of Methenamine, was being sold at a famous temple in the area, so Superintendent of Ban Pong Police Station Pol. Col. Piyapong Wongketujai went to investigate on Friday.

The officer requested to borrow some robes from the monks and shaved his head, transforming into what appeared to be a true member of the Buddhist Sangha.

The “monk” waited near an advertising board until two men on motorbikes pulled up outside a chemist on the temple grounds.

The men were clearly doing a drug deal, so “Phra” Piyapong jumped out from behind the sign and put both men in a headlock so they couldn’t escape. Then, Piyapong called in reinforcement to make the arrests.

The police confiscated 34 pills of Ya Ba – hardly the biggest drug bust of the century considering the officer’s efforts  and arrested 29 year old Itthipon “Chok” Phonriap and 31 year old Wirichon “Aof” Sonthisaka, two local men from Ban Pong district.

However, the police officer actually broke the law in the process.

There’s a reason people don’t dress up in Buddhist robes at fancy dress parties in Thailand like how some Westerners dress up like Catholic nuns on Halloween.

If you are not ordained as a Buddhist monk – in an ordination ceremony recognised as legitimate by Thailand’s Buddhist clergy – then wearing monk’s robes in Thailand is illegal.

Buddhist nuns in Thailand (maechis) wear white robes. Women in Thailand are not allowed to become fully fledged bhikkhuni – the female equivalent of a bhikkhu (monk), so they are not allowed to wear orange robes.

Thailand’s “rebel nuns,” such as Dhammananda Bhikkhuni, choose to go against the grain and get ordained as a bhikkhuni in another country where it is permitted, such as Sri Lanka, and then return to Thailand.

Upon returning to Thailand, bhikkuni often face backlash because the Sangha does not recognise their ordination ceremony as legitimate and argues that the women are breaking the law by wearing orange robes.

SOURCE: KhaoSod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Chatogaster
2022-08-09 18:00
54 minutes ago, Thaiger said: However, the police officer actually broke the law in the process. If you are not ordained as a Buddhist monk – in an ordination ceremony recognised as legitimate by Thailand’s Buddhist clergy – then wearing…
palooka
2022-08-09 18:11
If you are not ordained as a Buddhist monk – in an ordination ceremony recognised as legitimate by Thailand’s Buddhist clergy – then wearing monk’s robes in Thailand is illegal. If this is the law then it is broken constantly…
Rookiescot
2022-08-09 18:14
OK 5 years in jail for the drug pushers and a 500 baht fine and a wai for the policeman. Followed swiftly by a promotion. 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Visa10 mins ago

CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa to 45 days
Bangkok16 mins ago

Man caught taking drugs inside a Bangkok police booth didn’t give a crap
Thailand19 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand no longer considers Covid “dangerous infectious disease” 
Sponsored9 hours ago

Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Crime53 mins ago

Wife says boss of Mountain B in Pattaya is ‘not a villain’
Crime1 hour ago

Policeman poses as Buddhist monk to trick drug dealers in central Thailand
Travel1 hour ago

Stress-free travel with AXA Travel Insurance
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides2 hours ago

Mother’s Day in Thailand 2022: 5 fun ways to pamper your mom
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai minister insists minimum wage increase is not electioneering
Bangkok3 hours ago

Swedish Embassy hailed for giving 6-month parental leave to Thai staff
Travel4 hours ago

Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Environment4 hours ago

PM warns Thailand to brace itself for potential flooding
Travel4 hours ago

Watch Koh Samui’s magical sunset from these sunset bars
Thailand4 hours ago

Local hero predicts building collapse, saves countless lives in eastern Thailand
Phuket4 hours ago

9 year old boy kills a 7 year old girl with a police pistol in Phuket
Press Room5 hours ago

Southeast Asia’s sauciest tech event, Techsauce Global Summit to return to Bangkok in physical form
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending