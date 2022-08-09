Crime
Wife says boss of Mountain B in Pattaya is ‘not a villain’
The wife of the owner of the Mountain B nightclub tragedy in the Pattaya suburb of Sattahip where 15 people died in a blazing inferno insists that her husband is not a villain.
Ponsgsiri Panprosong, who was released on 300,000 baht bail yesterday after appearing before the court on two counts of negligently causing the death of 15 people and operating his business without proper licensing, announced that he would make amends to the families of those who perished in the fire as he was leaving the court.
The 27 year old businessman’s wife, Anongnat Panprasong, revealed that her husband has not slept since the tragedy.
The 31 year old told reporters that her husband was not a monster and deeply regretted what happened. She said that she and her husband accept full responsibility for what had happened and were already trying to make amends.
Anongnat revealed her husband had been talking to the relatives of the 15 people killed and a number of the 38 injured and provisionally offered compensation of 50,000 baht to the families of each person who died and 10,000 baht to those injured.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
