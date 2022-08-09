Stress-free travel with AXA Travel Insurance

With travel finally picking up all over the globe, there has never been a better time to add travel insurance to your plans. Whether you’re spending money to make up for lost holidays after the pandemic or a spur-of-the-moment getaway, getting travel insurance is a wise way to protect your trip if the unexpected happens. Not only will travel insurance save you money, but also time and energy if things go wrong.

However, choosing the right travel insurance is not always an easy task. You have to do comprehensive research, read other people’s reviews, and compare various providers and policies, which can be overwhelming. But don’t worry because Tadoo, Thailand’s insurance, and finance comparison platform, is working with AXA to make things easier for you.

AXA travel insurance will put your mind at ease

AXA Thailand has three travel insurance offers to fit all lifestyles. It will help you adjust to the “next new normal.” These include AXA Smart Thailand Traveller, AXA Smart Traveller Plus, and AXA Sawasdee Thailand.

In the beginning of the pandemic, AXA was one of the first insurers to address travellers’ concerns by extending the travel insurance cover to include COVID-19-related emergency medical costs. And although it’s no longer a requirement to apply for the Thailand Pass, those travelling to Thailand are still recommended to obtain Covid-19 insurance. Keep in mind that Covid-19 hasn’t gone away completely. That’s why it’s always a good idea to take preventive measures to protect yourself.

Coverage begins immediately after clearing immigration in Thailand. In the event that the Covid19 test results in a positive result, AXA Sawasdee Thailand will cover medical expenses. 1.75 million Baht in medical expense coverage, including Covid-19, and one million Baht in personal accident coverage are also covered. There is no waiting time, no deductible, and no upfront cost for necessary hospitalisation. You’ll also get an insurance card, which you can show government officials if needed.

The AXA Smart Thailand Traveller is domestic travel insurance for those travelling within Thailand. People tend to ignore domestic travel insurance when in actuality, it’s just as important as international travel insurance. With premiums starting at 41 baht, you can select the insurance package that best fits your travel dates. Domestic travel insurance provides an accidental coverage of 1 million baht in case of death or disability due to vehicle and motorcycle accidents. Moreover, it offers financial protection from the potential pitfalls of travelling inside the country, such as trip cancellation, travel delay, lost baggage, and medical emergency.

Travel abroad with no worry with AXA Smart Traveller Plus

For those who have been itching to travel abroad for the past two years and finally decided to plan a trip, the AXA Smart Traveller Plus will give you much-needed peace of mind. This international travel insurance comes with various options, including single and annual trips.

The single trip provides coverage for up to 5 million baht for travel of 180 days, with a premium starting at 186 baht per day. Whether you’re planning for a short break, travelling for business, or going for a one-off holiday, this single-trip international travel insurance is perfect for you if you don’t plan to travel more than once a year. It covers you from the moment you obtain the policy up until you are safely back home.

The annual trip is perfect for those who frequently travel, more than once or twice a year. It allows you to travel as many times as you want within the 180 days coverage period, with an annual premium starting at 1,500 baht.

Both the single and annual plans have been approved by embassies of the countries in the Schengen zone. Therefore, you can apply for visas in one of these embassies with a 100% refund in the event that your application is denied.

Here are some of the key benefits of the AXA Smart Traveller Plus:

Coverage for Covid-18 and acute infectious diseases

No advance payment for medical expenses while hospitalised in AXA hospital network

Coverage for personal accidents, loss of life, and disability

Trip cancellation and delay coverage.

Coverage for lost or damaged baggage and personal belongings

No deductible or waiting period

24-hour AXA Hotline Service. All you need to do is call 0-2118-8111.

When travelling to a tropical or sub-tropical country, AXA also offers protection against tropical diseases with AXA Tropical Disease Insurance. The premium starts at 48 Baht per year, and you’ll be covered for serious tropical diseases like dengue fever.

Ready to travel the world again? Don’t forget to pack your AXA Travel Insurance. Click HERE for more information.

Tadoo Domestic Travel Insurance Travel and explore everything Thailand has to offer without worry! We compare rates from different insurers and provide expert advice on coverage.

We can help you secure a policy that fits your needs and budget.

The whole process is made simple, so your domestic travel insurance is just a few clicks away. View your options!