Bangkok police relocate officers amid probe into illegal Chinese club drug operation

Police officers of Makkasan station reassigned following illegal drug raid at a Chinese nightclub in Bangkok‘s Petchaburi area. A committee has been formed by the Commander-in-chief of the Metropolitan Police Division 1 to investigate any potential misconduct and relevant benefits received by officers.

Today, Police Lieutenant Colonel Athaphon Wongsiripri-da, the commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 1, issued transfer orders for Police Major Jirin Lamluek, the Makkasan Police station director, and Police Captain Punchrasmi Choti, the deputy investigation officer, to serve at the Center for Metropolitan Police Operations, effective immediately. The move follows a raid by the Department of Women and Child Welfare Police on an unlicensed nightclub in the Petchaburi area, where a large number of Chinese tourists were found consuming illegal drugs.

The Metropolitan Police Division 1 has formed a committee to investigate any misconduct or collusion between local law enforcement officers and the illegal establishment. The committee includes:

1. Police Colonel Detcha Promsuwann, deputy commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 1, as chairman

2. Police Lieutenant Colonel Boonchot Lueangbamrung, an investigation officer, as member

3. Police Major Sopon Yeamchomcheun, deputy station director and investigation officer, as member

4. Police Captain Chirapha Channahra, investigation officer, as member and secretary

5. Police Lieutenant Shrutha Suebsrisoun, deputy investigation officer, as member and assistant secretary

The committee will conduct its investigation in accordance with the Act B.E. 2556: Criteria and Procedures for Investigation of Truth, submitting it for further consideration and potential legal action.

Today, it was reported that Bangkok authorities shut down Meree Spa and Massage centre after discovering that Diamond KTV Club hosted a party for 48 Chinese tourists taking drugs. Police arrested all the offenders, seizing various types of narcotics and related items. The district office has revoked the venue’s license for five years, with authorities now investigating the actual owner of the establishment.

At 11am this morning, Dr. Paithoon Ngammuk, the director of Huai Khwang District Office, along with other officials, announced the revocation of the business license and prohibited the reopening of Meree Spa and Massage centre on Phetchaburi Road.