Crime
Police raid 14 scam call centres in Pattaya, resulting in one arrest
Cyber police and officers from Thai mobile phone operator AIS yesterday raided 14 rental accommodations used to operate call centre scams in Pattaya and made one arrest.
Officers investigated 16 venues in total but only 14 were being used for criminal activity, in the Bang Lamueng district of Pattaya, where AIS detected a signal the call centre scam gang used to contact victims. The police found 101 Internet Protocol Private Branch Exchanges and 46 WiFi routers in 14 places.
One Thai member of staff, who took care of all the systems, was arrested at the scene. The man was charged with defrauding people and importing false information into a computer system, which caused damage to the public according to the Radiocommunication Act and Customs Act.
The man could face a penalty of up to 10 years in jail, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both for violating the acts.
The Commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, Kornchai Klaiklueng, informed the media that the IP PBX and WiFi routers allowed the system to automatically make a call 1,616,000 times per day.
Kornchai reported that the cyber police raided 8 scam call centre bases in the Bang Na, Hauy Kwang, and Lat Prao districts of Bangkok a week ago. He said the police would continue investigating until they track down the leader of the scam gangs.
He insists the police take all scam call centre cases seriously.
Thailand citizens have suffered from scam calls for a long time and the situation appears to be getting worse. Many scammers are lured into working with Chinese gangs in Thailand and neighboring countries, with some claiming they have been tortured if they don’t hit their scam targets while others lured into transferring money have even committed suicide due to the loss of money.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Philippines: Covid-19 infections spikes 39%, dengue jumps 90%
Football fans scramble for FREE Liverpool – Man U tickets in Bangkok
Taxi driver punches woman after she requests driver to go faster
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
Thailand News Today | Flight traffic in Thailand on the increase
SOS & Allianz Ayudhya hungry to feed Thailand
Communication cables set fire in Bangkok
Police raid 14 scam call centres in Pattaya, resulting in one arrest
Dead sea turtle with plastic lodged in its throat washes up on Phuket beach
Chiang Rai police arrest 2 women driving with 1 million meth pills
Mother arrested after forcing 9 year old daughter into prostitution
Cabinet to debate foreign land ownership in Thailand
Uber: leaked documents show unethical, possibly illegal tactics
Bangkok chief has dig at city works for 13 year delay to new tunnel
Stunning sea view pool villas you get in Koh Samui for under $400,000
Rise in holiday travel matches rise in severe Covid-19 infections
Indian man arrested for tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
Thailand News Today | Thailand or Cambodia? Comparing 10 year visa programmes
Khao San scam: Tourists forced to pay for returning lost wallet
Ferries to Koh Pha Ngan is costing 40% more (and the other islands too)
BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree, and foreign arrivals
Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
Travelling to Thailand? Here are the latest vaccine guidelines.
Thailand or Cambodia? Comparing 10 year visa programmes
Thai tourist visa fees might be suspended until the end of 2022
Norwegian man drives into ravine in southern Thailand, 1 killed & 5 injured
Top 5 destinations for a weekend trip near Bangkok in July (2022)
Foreigners may have to pay more for hotels than Thais
Corrupt Thai tourist cop and friend caught in police sting
Pattaya karaoke bar closed after social media exposes sex services
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
Indian man arrested for tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip
- Bangkok1 day ago
Khao San scam: Tourists forced to pay for returning lost wallet
- Thailand11 hours ago
Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
- Medical2 days ago
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
- Guides1 day ago
Top 5 destinations for a weekend trip near Bangkok in July (2022)
- Bangkok1 day ago
Singaporean robbed of 4.5 million baht and his Porsche in Bangkok
- Property8 hours ago
Cabinet to debate foreign land ownership in Thailand
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand tourism: India No.1 country sending tourists
Recent comments: