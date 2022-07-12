Communication cables set fire in Bangkok

At around 7am this morning, communication cables caught fire causing a big blaze in Bangkok. The fire occurred at Soi Lad Phrao 111 in Khlong Chan subdistrict, Bang Kapi district. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Hua Mak Fire Station received a notification of the fire at 7.21am and rushed to the scene. The firefighters successfully extinguished the fire.

When messy overhead communication wires are set alight, cables snap, and burning hot plastic swings through the air, becoming hazardous very quickly. Luckily no injuries were reported this time.

Unfortunately, communication cable fires happen regularly in Thailand, causing injuries, power cuts, and traffic jams.

Thailand’s haphazard communication cables are a continuing topic of contention in Thailand. Some people argue that the chaotic cables are part of Thailand’s “character” with Thai restaurants abroad sometimes installing fake cables to give their restaurants that “Bangkok feel.”

However, there is no denying that the cables are a risk and need to be sorted out. One solution is transferring the cables underground, which is a time consuming and expensive project – a project which started many years ago and still is nowhere near finished.

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has successfully moved 215.6 kilometres of electricity cables underground so far. The completed sections cover parts of Bangkok’s busiest roads such as Silom Road, Sukhumvit Road, Phaholyothin Road, Phaya Thai Road, Rama I Road, Ratchadamri Road, Ratchawithi Road, Ratchaprarop Road, Si Ayutthaya Road, Sawankhalok Road, Sathu Pradit Road and Sawang Arom Road. The MEA aims to complete the project by 2025.

SOURCE: KhaoSod