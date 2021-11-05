Connect with us

Crime

Police say there’s enough evidence to convict “Joe Ferrari” on all 4 charges

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

Police officially handing over the "Joe Ferrari" case file to the AG's Office (November 2021) | Photo courtesy of the AG's Office

The Royal Thai Police say they have gathered enough evidence to convict the former police superintendent “Joe Ferrari” on all four charges he faces, including killing by torture, which carries a maximum penalty of death. The officer, Thitisan Uthanapol, is accused of suffocating a suspect to death while demanding a 2 million baht bribe. The police handed over a 2,000+ page, seven folder file on the case to the Attorney General’s Office this week. A spokesperson said they are expected to finish reviewing the case file and make a decision on whether to arraign Thitisan by November, which is the last day he can be held in custody.

Police say the documents submitted contain enough evidence to legally convict the officer. The fatal interrogation involving Thitisan and six of his subordinates had been caught on camera and leaked to the public by a lawyer, causing a massive uproar.

With a public wary of police and elites that seem to be above the law evading prosecution for their illegal actions, the Royal Thai Police sought to reassure the public that they have strong and plentiful evidence that can lead to a conviction for Thitisan.

Police outlined the four main charges on which they intend to prosecute Thitisan and the six other officers being held in connection to the suspect’s death in custody…

  1. Section 289: Jointly killing by torturing and other cruel means.
  2. Section 172: Jointly with more than 5 people threatening others by abusing force
  3. Section 157: Officials who wrongfully exercised their functions to the injury of any person.
  4. Section 309: Officials who jointly allude to the power of a secret society or criminal association.

The chief of the Crime Suppression Division also gave an update about Thitisan’s shocking wealth that had the public fuming about how an officer with a 40,000 baht salary could amass a sprawling mansion on a big plot of land and hundreds of luxury cars. The National Anti-Corruption Commission is completing its investigation into the cache that earned Thitisan the nickname Joe Ferrari.

The chief reported that 410 cars in total were impounded, and said that 270 of them were said to be brought in from neighbouring countries while 56 of them were imported from countries in Europe. Details about the remaining 84 cars have not yet been confirmed. The Royal Thai Police vowed to follow the investigation of Thitisan wherever it leads including if it implicates government officials, celebrities, or other elites.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending