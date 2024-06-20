Phuket police seize drugs and pen gun in major Chalong bust

Picture courtesy of Phuket Provincial Police

Phuket Provincial Police arrested a 28 year old man in Chalong for possession of over 4,800 methamphetamine pills, also known as Yaba, more than 22 grammes of crystal meth and a homemade pen gun.

Led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Phichit Thongto, Chief of the Crime Suppression Division at Phuket Provincial Police, officers apprehended Surawut Ratanaliam at a rented room off Chao Fa East Road in Chalong yesterday. Following the arrest, a search was conducted at Sarawut’s registered address, a house in the Patak Villa housing estate in Moo 4, Rawai.

The search yielded a significant haul of drugs and other items, including 4,886 yah bah pills, 22.35 grammes of crystal meth and a homemade pen gun with a 7.5-inch barrel designed to fire .38-calibre bullets. Additionally, officers confiscated five packs of resealable clear plastic bags, drug paraphernalia, two digital scales, and a Samsung Galaxy A55 mobile phone. Notably, no bullets were found at the location.

Surawut was subsequently taken to Chalong Police Station, where he faces multiple charges, including distributing Category 1 narcotics by having them for sale without permission, using a Category 1 narcotic illegally, and illegal possession of a firearm, reported The Phuket News.

In related news, police apprehended a debt collector and seized two firearms along with quantities of ketamine and methamphetamine. Following an undercover operation, police arrested Somchai, also known as Am, and charged him with multiple offences.

Officers from Romklao Police Police Station, led by Kiattikul Sonthinen, yesterday collaborated with Somphot Thongmun and Kornwararat Promsawan to arrest the 39 year old Somchai. The arrest took place on a street in Romklao 15 Community, Klong Song Ton Nun, Lat Krabang, Bangkok.

Somchai was found in possession of an automatic .45 mm firearm with six rounds in the magazine, a .38 mm revolver with five rounds in the chamber, 40 rounds of .45 mm ammunition, five rounds of .38 mm ammunition, 2.23 grammes of methamphetamine, and 0.55 grammes of ketamine.