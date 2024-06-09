Police arrest debt collector with firearms and drugs in Bangkok

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police apprehended a debt collector and seized two firearms along with quantities of ketamine and methamphetamine. Following an undercover operation, police arrested Somchai, also known as Am, and charged him with multiple offences.

Officers from Romklao Police Police Station, led by Kiattikul Sonthinen, yesterday collaborated with Somphot Thongmun and Kornwararat Promsawan to arrest the 39 year old Somchai. The arrest took place on a street in Romklao 15 Community, Klong Song Ton Nun, Lat Krabang, Bangkok.

Somchai was found in possession of an automatic .45 mm firearm with six rounds in the magazine, a .38 mm revolver with five rounds in the chamber, 40 rounds of .45 mm ammunition, five rounds of .38 mm ammunition, 2.23 grammes of methamphetamine, and 0.55 grams of ketamine.

Police were tipped off about Somchai’s involvement in drug use and illegal firearm possession, as well as his history with a loan shark gang. Undercover agents tracked his activities, leading to his capture at around 9.50pm yesterday, June 8.

Upon arrival, police found him acting suspiciously and attempting to flee into his car. Officers immediately detained him and conducted a search, discovering the illicit items hidden in various compartments of the vehicle.

Somchai confessed that the firearms purchased for 20,000 baht (US$545) each from a man named Keng living in Nong Chok, and the drugs, bought from Soup in Lad Buakhao for 300 baht (US$8), were indeed his. He also disclosed that the car, obtained from Beer in Nong Chok for 20,000 baht, was used for his debt collection activities. He stated that he worked under the employment of Artit or Joke, earning a 10% commission on the collected debts.

“I admit to using methamphetamine yesterday at 1pm.”

Police observed that Somchai appeared to be under the influence of drugs and conducted a preliminary urine test, which confirmed the presence of narcotics.

Somchai faces five charges: possession of firearms and ammunition without permission, carrying firearms in public without a valid reason, possession of category 1 drugs (methamphetamine) without permission, possession of category 2 drugs (ketamine) without permission, and consumption of category 1 drugs (methamphetamine) in violation of the law, reported KhaoSod.

Somchai has been handed over to Romklao Police Station for further legal proceedings, as the investigation continues to unfold, potentially leading to more arrests and the disruption of the criminal network.