Crime
Phuket police officer who shot noodle vendor denied bail.
A Phuket Provincial Police officer was denied bail today after drunkenly shooting a noodle vendor on Patong’s Bangla Road while off-duty. Pornthep Channarong, the officer involved in the incident, was off-duty and said to be out drinking all night before shooting Aroon Thongplab in the stomach in the early hours of February 23. The Phuket Provincial Court made the decision yesterday to deny bail to the police officer.
CCTV footage showed the officer denied entrance to Illuzion Nightclub for carrying a weapon as he drunkenly waved his gun around. Footage then captured the unprovoked attack showing the vendor, who had just picked up a customer’s finished bowl, being shot in the stomach and then taunted and kicked by the intoxicated officer, who fired a second shot at point-blank range but missed.
The shooting paralysed the noodle vendor when the bullet hit his spine, leaving the family struggling to get by after the Royal Thai Police paid only 20,000 baht in compensation to the victim. The vendor’s wife was in attendance for the court’s decision and is said to be satisfied with the ruling.
The court cited the severity of the likely penalty for the crime committed, making the police officer a flight risk, should he be allowed to pay bail and be released. They worried that the defendant could tamper with evidence or witnesses if set free, aside from the possibility of him fleeing or hiding. He has been charged with attempted murder, firing a weapon in a public area, and carrying a firearm in a public area without necessary reason.
The police officer’s excuses for needing the bail were deemed insufficient by the court. He said he wanted to be freed so he could help in fundraising to provide financial assistance to his victim’s family. He also said that he had guns and equipment hidden in his house that his family couldn’t find but he wants to retrieve and surrender to the Royal Thai Police, as he has been stripped of his rank and fired from the police force.
The court was not moved by the request and denied the police officer bail, observing that he had already confessed and will be sentenced to jail time, so there was no need to be released before then. A trial will begin on June 28 where his confession will be reviewed along with witness testimony before a verdict is announced.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Crime
Americans arrested over Bangkok kidnap attempt released on bail
Thai police arrested a former United States Marines, along with an American and 2 Thai men, including a senior police officer, for allegedly kidnapping a foreign businessman at a Bangkok restaurant and then demanding a $3 million USD ransom. The men allegedly abducted 60 year old Wen Yu Chung, from Taiwan, over a failed business deal.
Wen was reportedly abducted in broad daylight on March 28 at the L’Oliva restaurant in Bangkok’s Thong Lor, apparently during a meeting to “resolve” some disagreement over a large purchase of rubber gloves. Apparently, the men had bought 93 million baht, or around $2.95 million USD, worth of rubber gloves from Wen, which turned out to be a much lower quality than expected.
The alleged kidnappers include former Marine, 52 year old Louis William Ziskin along with another American, 41 year old Jeremy Hughes Manchester, and Thai nationals 28 year old Prasit Narit and 58 year old Kritsnaporn Thapthawee, who is also a police officer. Some reporters say that Jeremy is also a former Marine.
The men allegedly demanded $3 million USD from Wen’s family, but the family refused to pay the ransom and called police. It’s unclear how long Wen was held captive, but a report from Reuters says that the men released Wen at a hospital after the family contacted authorities. They were arrested on May 15, but recently paid the 300,000 baht bail and are being monitored with electronic tracking bracelets, according to police.
“Their lawyers successfully applied for bail. They should wear bracelets at all times. They were also barred from leaving Thailand. Chung’s boss, who was also his mother, didn’t want to follow their demands and contacted us to help them with the situation.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Crime
Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
2 police officers were shot and severely wounded in a gunfire exchange while executing a search warrant at a luxury home in Chon Buri’s Huayyai, just outside Pattaya. A gardener was mowing the lawn when a team of police arrived at the home. As soon as they knocked on the front door, a man inside fired shots from an upper floor of the home, the gardener says.
Police Captain Panthep Sriboonnak was shot in his shoulder, chest and stomach and is now in critical condition. The other officer, Greetha Thipnet, has a bullet wound on his leg.
Region 2 Police, Tourist Police, Immigration Officers, the Huayyai Police, and Special Weapons and Tactics, or SWAT, were then called to the scene. The home was searched and officers found a firearm and 40 spent bullet cartridges. Blood was on the floor.
Police released some information during a press conference, but did not say they had a search warrant. Officers say they arrested a number of Chinese and Cambodian nationals who lived at the home, which is said to be valued at hundreds of millions of baht. Luxury vehicles, including a Porsche and Rolls Royce, were parked outside.
Police say they are still investigating and will release more information at a later time.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
Police in western Thailand discover 19 Burmese migrants hidden in truck
Police in the western province of Kanchanaburi have found 19 Burmese migrants concealed in a small truck in the district of Thong Paphum. The discovery comes as officers are ordered to crack down on migrant workers crossing illegally into Thailand. Thai Residents reports that local police officers were acting on a tip-off that Burmese migrants were being smuggled across the border in the district of Sangkhla Buri. The tip-off contained information on the truck, including its colour and registration number.
Officers stopped the truck and arrested the 38 year old driver, Kriangsak Janya. Concealed in the back of the truck, officers found 11 men and 8 women, with Kriangsak admitting he had been hired to pick up the migrants and transport them to Thong Paphum, in exchange for 2,000 baht.
The suspect is now in custody, facing charges of facilitating illegal immigration, concealing illegal migrants and other related charges. Kriangsak was previously arrested in 2019, when he was detained in the Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi, with 8 illegal migrants from Myanmar.
According to officials, illegal migrants frequently arrive in Thailand by crossing natural borders and the authorities say they’re doing their best to put a stop to the practice. The illegal crossings are of particular concern right now, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the risk of undocumented imported infections.
The 19 Burmese nationals are being held at Thong Paphum station, awaiting deportation to Myanmar.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
