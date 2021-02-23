Drunk police officer shoots and beats vendor on Bangla Road in Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Drunk police officer shoots and beats vendor on Bangla Road in Phuket
A Phuket police officer was caught on camera beating and shooting at a noodle vendor on Bangla Road in Patong, critically injuring the young man. Reports vary on exactly what happened before the shooting, but apparently the police officer had been drinking until nearly dawn this morning before the incident.
Surveillance camera footage shows the 25 year old vendor suddenly falling to the ground after being shot. The officer then walks up and shoots again at close range. It appears the second shot did not hit the vendor. The officer walks away, but then comes back, slaps the vendor in the face, picks the vendor up and shoves him over, and then kicks the vendor before walking away. The vendor, Aroon Thongplab, is being treated at Vachira Phuket Hospital’s intensive care unit for a gunshot wound in his stomach.
Phuket News and Nation Thailand report different scenarios before the shooting. According to Phuket News, witnesses say the officer was drunk and was trying to get into the popular nightclub Illusion, but the venue’s bouncer refused and blocked the club’s entrance because the officer was carrying a gun. Officer Pornthep Channarong then pointed his gun to the road and shot the 25 year old vendor who was walking by, reports say.
Nation Thailand reports that the officer was drinking at a pub on Bangla Road around 5:45am this morning and got in an argument with foreigners. He then stepped outside and shot in the air as a threat, but the bullet hit the noodle vendor.
Police arrived at the scene around 6am and confiscated a 9mm handgun, 9 bullet casings and 2 live bullets. They took Pornthep to the local police station for questioning, but Patong police chief Sujin Nilabodi says the statements made by the detained officer were confusing because Pornthep was still drunk.
Crime
Police launch murder investigation after Thai boxer found dead in Bangkok’s On Nut area
Police in Bangkok have launched a murder investigation after the body of a Thai boxer was found covered in blood in the city’s On Nut area. His throat was slit. Photos of the crime scene show blood splattered and smeared across the hood of a white Toyota Vios.
Around 10pm Sunday night, local residents heard screams and called police. The body of the 46 year old boxer, known as Wichan Noi Jep Yao, was found covered in blood. He had no shirt or shoes. Reports say a pair of underwear was found near the body. Dried bloodstains were all around the car and in the back seat. No weapons were found at the scene.
Wichan was a boxing instructor at the Rama 2 camp, according to the Thai media outlet Sanook. Reports say the boxer travelled from Suphan Buri to Bangkok for business. Police are still investigating.
Crime
2 senior officers investigated over alleged drug trafficking involvement
The chief of Thailand’s national police, Suwat Jangyodsuk, has called an investigation into allegations that 2 senior officers were involved in a 2019 drug smuggling operation. The claims were made during last week’s censure debate, when opposition politicians alleged that a police colonel and a lieutenant general played a role in the trafficking of 1.5 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine discovered in the northern province of Tak in October 2019.
Manu Mekmok, deputy national police chief and head of the National Command Centre for Combating Drugs has been put in charge of the probe. He will work alongside the chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, Montri Yimyaem, with both officials expected to report on their findings by the end of this week, according to a source mentioned in a Bangkok Post report.
The report goes on to say that police spokesman Yingyos Thepchamnong has addressed the allegations made during last week’s censure debate, saying it was difficult to prove the involvement of police officers in drug smuggling, but investigators would do their best to establish what happened.
Meanwhile, the administrator behind a Facebook page called Sanap Sanun Patibatkan Tamruat (“We support police operations”) has been hit with a defamation suit by the commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, Torsak Sukwimol. Torsak has assigned Ekkasit To-adithep from the CIB to file the charge, which claims the Facebook page posted a photograph of Torsak, accompanied by misleading information in relation to his alleged role in the 2019 drug smuggling case. It’s understood Torsak has already been investigated in relation to the case and cleared of any misconduct.
Bangkok
Thailand celebrity gets a month in jail for Covid-19 cluster birthday party at Bangkok hotel
A Thailand celebrity was sentenced to jail for charges relating to his birthday party last month that became a notorious Covid-19 cluster. The South Bangkok District Court sentenced Techin Ploypetch, known as DJ Matoom, to 2 months in jail with a fine of 20,000 baht for violating the Emergency Decree which banned social gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The DJ pled guilty and the court cut his sentence in half to a month in jail and a 10,000 baht fine. The court also suspended his sentence for a year.
DJ Matoom held his 31st birthday party at a rooftop bar at Bangkok’s Banyan Tree Hotel on January 8 where people were drinking alcohol and not abiding by disease control practices like wearing face masks and social distancing. During this time, bars in Bangkok were closed and restaurants were prohibited from serving alcohol in an effort to limit gatherings and prevent the spread of Covid-19. The celebrity tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after his party.
Doctors reviewed the DJ Matoom’s travel history and say they believe he caught the virus at a New Years party in Chiang Mai, another Covid-19 cluster. Doctors say they believe a man who attended both the News Years party in Chiang Mai and the celebrity’s party in Bangkok spread the virus at both events.
30 people who tested positive for Covid-19 attended the New Years party in Chiang Mai, and 9 of them also went to the celebrity’s birthday party. People who attended the birthday party will also face criminal charges, according to police.
