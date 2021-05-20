Phuket marks first day of no new infections since the latest wave of Covid-19

For the first day in the latest wave of Covid-19, no new infections were reported in Phuket yesterday. Phuket Provincial Public Health Office made a celebratory Facebook post for the decline in daily cases, a significant mark for the island province as local officials enforce tight restrictions and accelerate vaccinations to prepare for its reopening to foreign tourists in July.

Today’s total of new infections is “0”

It’s “0” because today we work together.

It’s “0” because everyone sacrifice.

It’s “0” because everyone loves Phuket too.

Be “ 0” because of all of us.

Thank you from the heart.

As of this morning, 124 Covid-19 patients in Phuket were either receiving medical treatment or were under supervision. During the latest wave of infections, Phuket has only reported on coronavirus-related death, a 71 year old man who was also diagnosed with emphysema.

Infections in Phuket include: 76 cases in Wichit, 59 cases in Patong, 59 cases in Phuket Town, 55 cases in Rassada, 45 cases in Cherng Talay, 44 cases in Kathu, 42 cases in Chalong, 34 cases in Kamala, 31 cases in Rawai, 31 cases in Srisoonthorn, 28 cases in Thepkrasattri, 28 cases in Karon, 22 cases in Koh Kaew, 10 cases in Pa Khlok, 9 cases in Mai Khao, and 8 cases in Sakhu.

Disease control measures are strict in Phuket. Any sort of “partying,”even small, private gatherings with friends, is prohibited, at least until the end of the month. People entering the island province must quarantine for 14 days, unless they have been vaccinated or can provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result issued at least 72 hours before arrival. Foreigners who violate the rules can potentially be deported.

Phuket is actively vaccinating residents on the island in an effort to inoculate 70% of the population and reach herd immunity to reopen the island to vaccinated foreign tourists by July 1. So far, around 22% of island’s population has been vaccinated.

Source: Phuket News

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates