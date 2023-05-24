‘Personally, I love dogs,’ says Thai man who killed girlfriend’s dogs, forced her to eat dog poo

UPDATE

Watchdog Thailand seized a Beagle, a Shih Tzu, and a rabbit from the man who confessed to beating his Thai-British girlfriend, forcing her to eat dog poo, and buying and killing many of her pet dogs yesterday.

During interrogation at Bang Bo Police Station in Samut Prakan yesterday, 24 year old “Fin” confessed to killing and burying “more than three” dogs that he bought for his girlfriend “A” (pseudonym).

Police asked the accused to point out where the dogs’ remains are. He directed them to behind a convenience store in Soi 3B, Bang Bo subdistrict, where police found the remains of two dogs in a black bag, expected to have been killed two months ago, reported KhaoSod.

Fin confessed to assaulting his girlfriend and forcing her to eat dog faeces. He said he did it out of “emotion built up for a long time.”

He claimed that he forced A to eat dog poo after catching her chatting with her former boyfriend, causing him to feel jealousy and resentment…

“I could no longer control my emotions. I assaulted my girlfriend many times. About forcing her to eat dog poo, I admit I made her do it two or three times. Personally, I love dogs. I did it because of my temper. I thought she was with me because of love. But she was actually just enduring [the relationship]. I feel guilty about what I’ve done. I’m sorry everyone. I feel remorseful.

“As for killing pet dogs, I admit it is true. I can’t remember how many, but more than three. I beat them to death. I did it to spite my girlfriend. Every dog, we raised them together.”

Rattiya Teotrakul from the Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT), an animal wellbeing NGO, travelled to Bang Bo Police Station in Samut Prakan yesterday to file animal cruelty charges against Fin.

Police found out that there were animals at Fin’s house that needed rescuing. The accused agreed to allow Watchdog Thailand to take them into their care and find them a new owner.

Rattiya travelled to the accused’s house and seized a Beagle, a Shih Tzu, and a rabbit and took them to the foundation for health check-ups and to start a new life.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man confesses to beating Thai-British girlfriend, forcing her to eat dog poo, and killing her pets

A Thai man confessed to physically abusing his Thai-British girlfriend, forcing her to eat dog poo and killing her dogs today at a police station in Samut Prakan in central Thailand.

Lawyer Kanthas “Gun Jompalang” Phongphaibookvej accompanied 25 year old “A” (pseudonym) to Bang Bo Police Station this morning to file three charges against her 24 year old boyfriend “Fin,” including “assault, imprisonment, and animal abuse.”

The lawyer alleged that Fin punched and kicked A, and beat her with a chair, a mop, and a fan causing several wounds to her eyes, face, arms, and legs.

Every time Fin grew violent, A’s pet dog would get scared and poo inside the house said the lawyer. Fin allegedly made A eat the dog’s faeces before strangling it to death, reports KhaoSod.

Then, Fin felt guilty and bought A a new pet dog. But the same thing happened again and again until Fin allegedly bought and brutally killed six dogs.

The lawyer informed the police that A was patient because she felt sorry for Fin, who said he saw his father beat his mother since he was a child. Initially, A took pity on Fin and thought he may be able to change.

A could no longer endure the abuse, managed to escape, and seek help to file a police report against Fin, said the lawyer. He asked the police to ensure she was protected from him because he had been violent to A and threatened her. The lawyer said he should be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

During questioning, A said she was in a relationship with Fin for one year. She said he turned violent in the past three months. During a fight, her dog barked loudly and he made her eat its faeces, she said.

Out of anger, Fin strangled A’s beloved dog to death and then bought and killed five more, said A. She also alleged that he assaulted his relatives, beat several of his ex-girlfriends, and beat a cat until it was blind.

Fin was called to the station this afternoon where confessed to the abuse, reports One31. He confessed to physically abusing A, making her eat dog faeces, and killing her dogs.

He said the reason he committed the horrific abuse is that his girlfriend “would not follow orders,” coupled with his “inability to control his anger.” He admitted that he also acted this way with his ex-girlfriend.

Fin admitted to killing the dogs. He said he did it because he couldn’t control his emotions, “combined with the hot weather.” He said he has suffered anger problems for four to five years but never sought help. He said he is not a drug addict.

The accused’s neighbours told the police that they often heard the sound of a man yelling at and beating a woman coming from the house. They said they were scared of him because he had previously threatened them with a knife.