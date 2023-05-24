3 DSI officers and ex-consul of Nauru accused of swindling 10 million baht

Photo via Siamrath

Three officers from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the former consul of the Nauru Consulate in Thailand reportedly swindled 10 million baht from Chinese nationals suspected of operating illegal businesses in Thailand. The accused DSI officers surrendered yesterday.

On December 22 of last year, DSI officers conducted a raid on a residence in Bangkok that served as the Consulate of Nauru in Thailand. The raid was prompted by a tip-off indicating that certain Chinese nationals were using the premises to manufacture counterfeit passports for foreign individuals.

During the operation, two foreign suspects who were present in the house managed to evade arrest and subsequently left Thailand. Although the consul was not present at the scene, he was accused of aiding the Chinese criminal syndicate.

Later, a rumour surfaced suggesting that Thai police officers had released the suspects in exchange for a 10 million baht bribe. Following an investigation into the case, this rumour was confirmed to be true, resulting in the arrest of 16 individuals from Thai authorities and a Chinese interpreter on charges of bribery.

Upon further investigation, three DSI officers—Trin Pichitkunchorn, Anan Silakote, and Seksan Sawanyathipat—were found to be involved in the case. They surrendered themselves yesterday at the Royal Thai Police (RTP) Sports Club and Tung Song Hong Police Station. ThaiRath reported that all three officers denied the allegations and were granted bail without any security.

Deputy Commissioner of the RTP, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, revealed that authorities were unable to trace the 10 million baht trail. Despite the suspects refusing to disclose the truth, there is evidence linking them to criminal activities.

Follow us on :













Big Joke further stated that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted to identify other individuals connected to the case. An arrest warrant has already been issued for the former Nauru consul. Further developments and details regarding the case will be disclosed in the upcoming press conference.

Nauru, officially known as the Republic of Nauru, is a small island nation situated in the northeastern region of Australia. With a land area of approximately 21 square kilometres, it is the third smallest country in the world. Nauru was once renowned as one of the largest producers and exporters of phosphate, making it the wealthiest country globally. However, this situation changed over time due to the decreased amount of phosphate.