Bangkok blaze devastates 44 homes in rapid inferno

A massive fire engulfed over 44 wooden houses in Bangkok’s Talat Phlu district, near Soi Wutthakat 18-20, leaving local officials battling the flames for more than 45 minutes. There were no reported injuries or deaths.

The authorities received the emergency report at approximately 5.45am and coordinated with the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department, as well as volunteers from the charity foundation, to respond to the incident.

The source of the fire was located approximately 10 metres deep inside Soi Wutthakat 18, an area connecting to Soi Wutthakat 20. Rapidly spreading flames consumed several adjacent wooden two-storey structures. Many of these structures were built close to one another, allowing the fire to spread quickly, intensifying the blaze.

Responding teams mobilised more than 10 fire hoses to curb the fire from both Soi Wutthakat 18 and 20. After approximately 45 minutes, they were able to control the inferno.

Preliminary inspections indicated that over 44 houses were damaged, though, fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

From initial investigations, it was learned that prior to the fire, a loud explosion was heard from within the fifth house in the affected row, which was being renovated and was unoccupied at the time. Locals sprung into action, breaking open the door and discovering the fire on the second floor. The blaze spread rapidly due to the surrounding worn wood and strong winds.

While it is suspected that the cause might have been an electrical short circuit, officials from the Forensic Science Division will conduct further examinations to establish the exact cause of the tragic incident.

Follow us on :













Last week, an Australian tourist was hailed as a hero after saving three lives in Thailand by alerting local firefighters and rescue workers to a fire. The blaze broke out at a residential home in Mueang Krabi, which had a tour company at the front of the building. The woman’s quick thinking enabled three people who were asleep inside the house to escape unharmed.

Kim, a 65 year old Australian national, was walking back to her accommodation after dining at a nearby restaurant when she noticed the fire. She immediately sought help from the restaurant staff, who broke the glass door of the tour company and home to alert the people inside. Read more about the story here.