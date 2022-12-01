Pattaya Police warn city’s taxi riders to behave after sexual assault case

Pattaya Police warned the city’s motorcycle taxi riders to behave or else lose your taxi permits and driver’s license. The warning comes on the back of a taxi rider sexually harassing a customer who turned out to be a Thai TV talent show singer.

Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai summoned a meeting with the city’s motorcycle taxi drivers to make them aware of their duty to the public after Sittisak Polarwut was arrested for indecent behaviour and drug use Monday, November 28. As a consequence, the 35 year old was stripped of his taxi permit and driver’s license.

The taxi rider denied the allegation at first, claiming he touched the woman in an attempt to keep her from falling off his motorcycle. He was high on methamphetamine at the time of arrest at his home and the police could not get much sense out of him. But, after Sittisak came down off his trip, he eventually confessed to touching Yannawat “Pareja” Charoenatipat inappropriately as he drove her from central Pattaya to Walking Street Saturday, November 26.

Pareja, a star on Thailand’s version of “The Voice” television talent show, filed a complaint with the police and showed video evidence to officers.

Pol. Col. Kullachart reminded the taxi riders that they are the face of Pattaya and must always be on their best behaviour.

The police chief also ran through the dos and don’ts to avoid any possible problems in the future. He covered topics including wearing motorcycle-taxi vests, rules and regulations, cleanliness and, clearly outlining prices to passengers before providing a service to customers to prevent quarrels.

Pol. Col. Kullachart announced that he will form groups of motorcycle-taxi drivers to observe and notify police in case of finding a suspicious person has the potential to cause trouble to maintain a good image of the taxi sector.