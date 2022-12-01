Press Room
Thai-Italian Business Summit highlights the importance of a shared vision
The Thai-Italian Chamber of Commerce (TICC) held the “Thai-Italian Business Summit” on November 29 at the Four Seasons Chao Phraya Hotel. The event was attended by over 200 attendees who were welcomed by TICC President Federico Cardini, who highlighted the importance of cooperation in promoting Italy in Thailand.
The opening address was followed by the speech of HE Paolo Dionisi, Ambassador of Italy to Thailand, who thanked the several professionals attending and remarked on the importance of the business between the two countries.
Senator Matteo Renzi, former Prime Minister of Italy, and HE Anutin Charnivirakul, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, entertained the audience by explaining their visions on the economic and geopolitical situation; the panel discussion was moderated by the journalist Raimondo Bultrini, with a long experience in Asian regions.
Finally, the TICC would like to thank the board members, Cindy Bishop, as precious MC, and all the attendees together with our precious sponsors who made the event outstanding: 88 Cannatek, Multicore, GFour, Cirio – Conserve Italia, Simpson Marine, Piovan, Central, Kelmer Group, San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, and the technical sponsor for the Facebook live streaming, Digithai.
