Pattaya police clarify the details of the ‘escape’ story | The Thaiger

Crime
Pattaya police clarify the details of the ‘escape’ story
Pattaya Police have tried to wrestle back the ongoing media speculation over the case of the American and two Thai escapees, who escaped from the Pattaya Court last Monday at 3pm.
At a media briefing yesterday they said the escape, hunt and capture had been reported poorly, was full of speculation and factual errors. They pointed out that the wife of the American who escaped had been captured, and that the American man had died when he was still alive.
Flanked by other senior officers, Pol Lt-Gen Satawat Hiranburana tried to go through all the facts of the case to clarify the week-long media frenzy over the case. He said the investigation was still ongoing as they sought to clarify if the gang received help in their escape. He also suggest that “negligence” on the part of court security was a likely cause of the brazen Monday escape.
Some of the details he mentioned…
• He dismissed press reports about 40 million baht changing hands
• American Bart Allen Helmus was still alive in hospital in a coma
• The 39 year old escaped along with his 30 year old wife Sirinpha “Om” Wisetrit, and 40 year old Noi or Ton Nilthes
• Evidence in the form of pliers, chains, clothes, an adapted BB gun and a 9mm gun were presented
• Police listed ten people who allegedly aided and abetted their escape. They were all named as four men aged 20, 25, 31 and one other, and six women aged 18, 19, 23, 27, 32 and 40.
• Five vehicles including cars and pick-ups have been seized
The escapees have been charged with five offences including attempted murder, escape using force, weapons offences and firing a weapon.Â The accomplices, all of whom are now in custody, have been charged with three offences including criminal conspiracy and aiding and abettingÂ in an escape.
Police related the sequence of events…
Police said that one of the conspirators called “Mot” had given Noi a gun that was used to threaten a guard. He fired one time but the shot did not hit anyone. The guard – Pol Lt Thanamet Phophan – from the Sattahip force but temporarily attached to the Pattaya force – was stabbed by the American when he refused to hand over keys.
The three escaped in a pick-up followed by accomplices in a Mitsubishi Mirage and a Toyota Vigo. They went to Jomtien Sai 2 (cut through to Sukhumvit) then into the Huay Yai police jurisdiction. From there they travelled to Route 331 and on to Bo Win, Sri Racha. Their pick-up was left there and seized by police as evidence the next day.
Accomplices Mot and “Mack” cut the escapees’ chains and they were given changes of clothes. The three escapees travelled in the Mirage with two women named as “Ning” and “Naen” to Sa Kaeo province, near the Cambodian border.
All five were surrounded in a sugar cane plantation in Wattana Nakhon district. Noi and the female accomplices gave themselves up without resistance. But Bart and his wife attempted to flee across the border to Cambodia. Bart took his wife as a hostage and shot her in the head with a gun. But this was only a glancing blow and didn’t kill her.
He then turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head. Both taken to hospital.
Lt-Gen Satawat praised all concerned for the swift capture of the escapees and resolution of the case. He said that the escapees and the conspirators had met in prison over recent months.
He dismissed media claims that 40 million baht had changed hands between the escapees and the accomplices.
Police also addressed the speculation that the American’s wife’s pregnancy was a reason for the escape. Police say it was more likely that they were fleeing because of the very serious nature of the penalties for their alleged drug offences.
Pol Lt-Gen Satawat Hiranburana said that an investigation was underway to determine if there was help from officials at the court though he gave more weight to the idea that “negligent work practices” had contributed to the successful escape.
SOURCE: Daily News | 77kaoded
ASEAN
Bangkok bombing suspects make their first appearance in court
Three suspects are now in custody after being arraigned in the Bangkok Criminal Court yesterday. They had 11 charges read relating to the explosions around Bangkok in early August when the city was hosting an ASEAN Summit.
The three men – 27 year old Widan Maha, 22 year old Lu-ai Sae-ngae, and 27 year old Muhammad Ilham Sa-i – were indicted by prosecutors three days ago. All three are residents of Narathiwat in southern Thailand.
They face a total of eleven charges, including collusion in terrorism, organised crime, illegal assembly, attempted murder, illegal possession of explosives, carrying explosives plus related offences.
They were taken from Bangkok Remand Prison and arraigned in the Criminal Court on Thursday. They continue to deny all charges. The three were remanded in custody. Their next appearance in court will be on December 16.
The general thrust of the police prosecution case is that the attackers carried out the attacks in retribution for deaths of insurgents in the seep south, and that the bombings were politically motivated. They say the timing of the attacks co-incided with an ASEAN meeting in Bangkok for foreign ministers to embarrass the government.
The deputy director-general of the Department of Criminal Litigation says police investigators had submitted their case report on the bombings to prosecutors last August.
Attorney-General Wongsakul Kittipromwong had decided to indict three suspects on all counts recommended by police.
The three defendants, along with another 18 other accomplices, are accused of planning and carrying out bombings at various locations in Bangkok and Nonthaburi at the start of August this year. Read The Thaiger report at the time HERE.
They are accused of planting two bombs in front of the Royal Thai Police HQ on Rama I Road on the evening of August 1, but the bombs were discovered and safely defused, according to the police report.
They’re also accused of a bomb blast at the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence in Nonthaburi, and planted four bombs at the government complex in Chaeng Wattana.
They’ve also been charged with similar attacks in Hua Mak, Bang Kapi, Thung Song Hong and Chaeng Watthana districts of Bangkok, and Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi between August 2 – 10.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
German retiree bundled up and robbed in his Phuket house
PHOTO: Achadtaya Chueniran
“The men ran off with two ATM cards and were able to convince the couple to tell them their PIN codes.”
A 70 year old German expat has been tied up and his arm slashed during a robbery at his Rassada residence last night. Two men attacked the man, accosted his Thai wife when she arrived home, and stole two ATM cards.
The man’s wife, 50 year old Chuthaporn Chudam, explained to police that drove back to her house in Rassada, east of Phuket Town, around 5pm and found two armed Thai men inside her house. The two were armed with knives and she estimated their age around 20-25 years. They had already bundled up her husband, 70 year old Wilhelm Christian Schrei, with black tape.
She noted that he already had wounds on his arms. Mr. Schrei was taken to Bangkok Hospital Phuket with a 12 centimetre knife wound by his wife. He is reported to be in a stable condition.
The robbers asked questions about what they had in the house and demanded the couple hand over valuables. The Thai woman explained to the pair they didn’t have anything valuable in the house so the men ran off with two ATM cards and were able to convince the couple to tell them their PIN codes.
She told police the men escaped through the back door of the house around 5.20pm.
Later Chuthaporn reported to police that a couple of withdrawals, around 1,900 baht each, were withdrawn from her Kasikorn account at 5.46pm. In the meantime she had phoned her bank and frozen the two account.
Phuket Police have been speaking to Mr. Schrei and are continuing their investigation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Thai military says martial law in south will not be lifted
PHOTO: Sumeth Panpetch, Associated Press
Following the insurgent attack that killed 15 volunteers at a security checkpoint earlier this week, the Army says it’s not planning to lift the emergency laws currently in place in the south of the country.
The attack is believed to have been carried out by a militant group identified as the BRN or National Revolution Front, widely regarded as the most powerful of the Islamic insurgency groups active in the region.
The three southern provinces, bordering Malaysia, have been the scene of brazen and brutal attacks on officials, soldiers, volunteers and innocent civilians for nearly two decades. Nearly 7,000 people have already died in the ongoing border and religious clashes.
Int he latest incident, insurgents struck on Tuesday night at 11.30pm, raining bullets on the checkpoint and hurling spikes and grenades. The 15 people who died in the attack were mostly defence volunteers, guarding the checkpoint that stood surrounded by rubber plantations. They were sitting ducks, ambushed in a well-planned surprise attack.
The Bangkok Post reports that, in the wake of the atrocity, 4th Army chief Phonsak Phunsawat says emergency laws in place in the region will remain in force. He was responding to calls to review the region’s martial law in light of “possible human rights violations”.
In response, Lieutenant General Phonsak called the insurgents’ actions “an attack on human rights”, adding that despite the government’s attempts to resolve the crisis through dialogue, security laws needed to remain in place while militants are clearly still active.
“This attack is an indication that militants use violence indiscriminately, and we call on the public to examine their activities, which are tantamount to violations of human rights.”
The leader of the Prachachat Party, Wan Muhamed Nor Matha also condemned the attack but criticised the government, calling for the emergency laws to be revoked and for peace talks to be stepped up as a matter of urgency. He argues that security should be handled by police and local leaders as opposed to the army.
Security officials believe that up to 60 people may have been involved in the attacks and that local villages are likely harbouring the fugitives.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again
Airbnb reveals top 20 trending world destinations to visit in 2020
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand Sunday, October 13
Pattaya police clarify the details of the ‘escape’ story
Bangkok bombing suspects make their first appearance in court
German retiree bundled up and robbed in his Phuket house
Ranger stabbed by attacker linked to southern Thailand insurgents
Man opens emergency exit on Chiang Mai to Bangkok flight
Grab v Get – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
Samui Elephant Sanctuary wins ‘Responsible Thailand’ award in London
Slow-moving tropical storm Nakri heads towards Vietnam coast
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Whatever floats your krathong – Bangkok locations for Low Krathong
Thai Airways moves flights around for Loy Krathong and New Year’s Eve
Thai military says martial law in south will not be lifted
Thailand’s south in mourning after insurgent attack killed 15 in Yala
Thai baht dips after rate cut
European level 4 motorbike exhaust standards coming
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Trending
- Events21 hours ago
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
- Crime4 days ago
UPDATE: Three Pattaya fugitives, including one American, still on the run
- Tourism3 days ago
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok to move all motorcycle taxi ranks off sidewalks
- Crime3 days ago
Former hotel employee uses stolen data for online shopping binge
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya fugitives’ pick-up truck found, two people arrested
- Thailand3 days ago
Tropical storm, strong winds, headed for Vietnam and Thailand
- Environment4 days ago
No reversal of glyphosate ban says minister