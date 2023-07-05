Pattani conflict escalates: Negotiator killed

Photo by Abdullah Benjakat, Bangkok Post.

An escalation in the conflict between armed militia and security forces in Pattani province yesterday saw two fatalities and one arrest. In a coordinated operation, government forces succeeded in fatally shooting an armed militant and detaining a woman. The unfortunate loss of a local official, who was involved in peaceful negotiations, also transpired amidst the crossfire. The incident took place in the Khok Pho district.

The event occurred as a government force made up of 50 officers moved in on a residence in Khuan Lamae, a village in the Na Ket sub-district, at around 2am yesterday. Acting upon information that suspected militants involved in the recent death of a local police officer were holed up in this dwelling, the force took tactical action.

A bloody battle incident followed as gunshots were hailed from the house, dreadfully causing the death of Armakosee Hayeeloh, the assistant village chief. In an attempt to peacefully resolve the matter, the authorities had involved local leaders, including Armakosee, to encourage the house inhabitants to peacefully surrender. This approach, however, was met with gunfire that led to Armakosee’s unfortunate demise. A law enforcement official said…

“On firing back at the house and once the shooting ceased, we entered the premises.”

Inside they discovered the lifeless body of 35 year old Sakareeya Sa-i. In addition, two guns, including an M16 rifle, were discovered.

A 24 year old woman, also present in the house, was detained for questioning, Bangkok Post reported.

Officials later revealed that Sakareeya had an existing criminal record and was wanted on five outstanding arrest warrants. He was likewise noted as a suspect in the recent death of 22 year-old Pol. Lt. Cp. Pichak Buakaew, who was shot near a railway crossing the previous month.

In an aftermath visit today, Colonel Poramet Sanuphong, commander of the 43rd military ranger unit, paid his respects to the grieving family of the unjustly slain assistant village chief. Assurances of assistance and expressions of condolences were provided, marking a sombre end to the episode.