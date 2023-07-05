MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s wealth disclosure unveils assets of 85 million baht

PHOTO: Facebook/Pita Limjaroenrat - พิธา ลิ้มเจริญรัตน์

The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) today revealed details of the financial standing of Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat. The details, intriguing as they are, highlight the scale and spread of his assets and liabilities, which total 85 million baht (US$2.4 million) and 20 million baht (US$573,000) respectively, Sanook reported.

Pita’s assets consist of cash totalling 1.8 million baht (US$51,600), bank deposits spread across 27 accounts amounting to 286,045.7 baht (US$8,200), investments valued at 1,346,698.98 baht (US$38,600), and a loan of 15 million baht (US$430,000) lent to Phasin Limjaroenrat, his shared biological sibling. This loan was issued on December 15, 2020.

Among the MFP leader’s more tangible assets, he owns a piece of land valued at 18 million baht (US$516,000) in Wang Pong, Pranburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, spanning 14 acres. He acquired this plot on April 10, 2017. In addition, a condominium in Khlong Thanon, Watthana, Bangkok is part of his wealth, priced at 15 million baht (US$430,000). His mobile assets include an automobile, priced at 2 million baht (US$57,300) and two motorcycles, along with an electric bicycle, totalling 2.14 million baht (US$61,400).

In a rather unorthodox revelation, they listed other assets valued at 12,036,990 baht (US$345,000). It includes three mobile phones, 16 suites, 76 neckties, 21 pairs of shoes, 10 wristwatches and eight relics.

In terms of liabilities, he has overdrawn 807,414 baht (US$23,000) from his account with the rest, 19,932,762.02 baht (US$572,000), arising from credit guarantees. Pita claimed that he took a loan on April 14, 2020.

Interestingly, the MFP leader, and the future prime minister of Thailand, disclosed that he held shares in iTV Company Limited. The 42,000 shares were valued at 44,100 baht (US$1,265) on the date of the declaration of assets and liabilities.

His annual income summed up to 5,123,024.5 baht (US$147,000) which includes his salary of 1,362,720 baht (US$39,000). He made a notable income from selling off a condo in 2020, amounting to 13,673,506 baht (US$391,800). He also sold two cars in 2022, fetching him 936,000 baht (US$26,800), and book sales earned him 431,712 baht (US$12,400).

Pita mentioned his average salary during his tenure was roughly 3,418,376.5 baht (US$98,000) per annum. For two years, he made an additional 234,000 baht (US$6,700) per annum and in a single year, he made an additional 107,928 baht (US$3,100).

Pita, currently single, revealed that he was divorced on December 9, 2019. He is the legal father of one child, a girl named Pipim Limjaroenrat. The entire revelation presents a fascinating insight into the personal and financial life of the politician.