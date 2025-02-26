Gate crashers: Thieves steal stainless-steel gate in broad daylight

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two suspects were detained following the outrageous theft of a large stainless-steel gate in broad daylight from a house in Mueang 4, Nong Prue district, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. The incident, involving a green pickup truck, was captured on surveillance cameras, leading to their arrest.

Yesterday, February 25, Police Colonel Tawee Kutthalaeng, along with Deputy Police Superintendent Somchanok Fakphairoj and Police Lieutenant Apichat Boonkerd from Nong Prue Police Station, initiated an investigation. They gathered evidence from witnesses and reviewed footage from over 20 area cameras to trace the escape route.

The suspect vehicle, identified as a green Isuzu Dragon pickup with registration number บต 9091, Nakhon Phanom, was spotted heading towards Pratamnak Reservoir Road.

One suspect, 26 year old Wuttichai, also known as Chang, was apprehended after being identified from the CCTV footage. During questioning, he confessed to driving the truck to transport the gate, claiming he was deceived by his friend, 32 year old Kriengkrai, also known as New.

He alleged that Kriengkrai asked for help, saying he had purchased the gate, and unaware of the deceit, Wuttichai agreed to assist.

Police tracked Kriengkrai to a row of houses in Soi Khao Makok, Nong Prue. Upon police arrival, Kriengkrai attempted to flee by jumping across 10 rooftops but was eventually apprehended.

The investigation led both Wuttichai and Kriengkrai to the crime scene for a reconstruction. During this process, a heated argument nearly broke out, with Wuttichai accusing Kriengkrai of deception.

Kriengkrai admitted to acting out of mischief and a need for money, claiming it was his first offence, reported KhaoSod.

Currently, charges have not been filed as police continue to investigate and search for additional evidence. Officers remain sceptical of the suspects’ accounts and are intensifying their interrogation to proceed legally.

