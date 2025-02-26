Phuket meeting targets land disputes and environmental issues

Phuket meeting targets land disputes and environmental issues
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket’s top officials gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday, February 25, to confront the island’s escalating land disputes and environmental challenges.

The high-stakes meeting, led by Phuket Vice Governor Adul Chuthong, aimed to tackle the complex issues of land encroachment, overlapping claims, and environmental degradation, all of which threaten the island’s sustainability.

The meeting was attended by heavyweights in the political arena, including Poonsak Chanchampi, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Land, Natural Resources and Environment, and Thitikan Thitipruethikul, committee spokesperson and one of Phuket’s three MPs. Fellow Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee and representatives from various government agencies also joined the crucial talks.

Encroachment on public land, national reserves, and national parks topped the agenda, with officials stressing the urgency of sustainable land management to protect Phuket’s fragile ecosystem.

The meeting also tackled overlapping land claims, including high-profile disputes at the Mai Khao cemetery and land ownership battles at Leypang Beach in Cherng Talay.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Public access restrictions were another hot topic, particularly in Laem Singh Beach in Kamala, where government land limitations have sparked local outrage.

The controversial demolition of unauthorised shops at Surin Beach also highlighted the ongoing battle between development and preservation.

Environmental degradation at Freedom Beach in Karon due to improper land use raised serious concerns, with officials warning of severe ecological impacts if corrective measures aren’t taken swiftly.

Additionally, the booming tourism industry, including jet-ski operators encroaching on protected areas, was flagged as a significant threat to Phuket’s natural beauty, especially at Koh Ngam and in Pa Klok.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

The meeting also addressed the long-standing disputes at Sirinat National Park in Sakhu, where boundary conflicts and public encroachment continue to challenge law enforcement.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

In response to these issues, officials called for urgent inter-agency coordination to resolve overlapping land disputes. They stressed the importance of engaging the public in discussions to ensure transparency and community support for new regulations.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to implement stricter land use regulations for reserved forest and beach areas while maintaining a delicate balance between economic growth and environmental conservation, reported The Phuket News.

Phuket’s leadership promised to closely monitor progress on these initiatives to ensure long-term solutions. With land conflicts and environmental abuse posing a growing threat to the island’s future, all eyes are now on Phuket’s officials to deliver on their promises.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

