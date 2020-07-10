Over 1,400 arrested, fined for illegal motorbike races in Udon Thani | The Thaiger

Crime
Over 1,400 arrested, fined for illegal motorbike races in Udon Thani
In a move reminiscent of last week’s public shaming in Chon Buri, police in the northern province of Udon Thani have hired a local steamroller to destroy hundreds of illegally modified motorcycle mufflers. More than 1,400 alleged street racers were arrested and almost 370 motorcycles seized in a week long crackdown on illegal racing in the province. Udon Thani’s police chief announced the results of the crackdown yesterday:
“23 police stations in Udon Thani joined forces to arrest street racers and related offenders from June 22-30, in order to ensure peace and safety in the neighbourhood. We have issued warnings to parents of nine underage offenders, fined 284 motorcycle shops for providing modification services to racers, seized 368 motorcycles used in the racing as well as 535 exhaust pipes that were illegally modified to create loud noises. A total of 1,439 suspects were arrested and fined for breaking the Land Traffic Act.”
“As for underaged offenders, the police have summoned their parents to sign an acknowledgement and provided them a mandatory course on street safety to prevent future offences.”
Police then crushed the seized exhaust pipes with a steamroller in public to prevent the recycling of parts for further illegal modification. The media were invited along to capture the public humiliation.
“Parents should keep a close eye on their children, especially regarding where they go at night and what they do to with their motorcycles. Street racing is not only illegal, it’s also extremely dangerous and causes disturbances in the neighbourhood.”
Since the national curfew was lifted last month, illegal motorbike racing has returned to Thailand’s streets with increased popularity. From June 20-30, police arrested more than 5,600 racers, known locally as “dek waen” or “vanz boys,” and seized more than 17,700 motorcycles nationwide.
Combined force arrests 107 illegal Cambodian migrants within a day
Immigration officials in Sa Kaeo province, together with border police and the Thai military, have arrested 107 illegal immigrants since yesterday. Sa Kaeo lies about 200 kilometres east of Bangkok at the Cambodian border.
The commander of the Burapha Armed Forces (Tigers of the East) – the nickname of the military clique attached to the 2nd Infantry Division, the Queen’s Guard – ordered military personnel along the border to be on high alert for Cambodians attempting to cross the border without authorisation. Thai authorities and doctors are deeply concerned about Covid-19 potentially being brought across porous land borders into the country.
34 of the illegal migrants were found in northern Phichit province’s Ban Khao Luk Chang area, after concerned villagers and security teams told immigration they believed Cambodians were in the area and being transported illegally over the border for around 3,000 baht per head.
Checkpoints in the Sa Kaeo area, and tips from locals in Ta Phraya helped successfully locate the vast majority of the remainder. In all, 58 men and 49 women were arrested. They are now being processed for deportation.
Thailand has not had a single confirmed locally spread case of Covid-19 in over 45 days. Cambodia “officially” discharged its last coronavirus patient in May.
Man high on yaba tries to stab family after not sleeping for 6 days
A man high on what Thai people call yaba (a drug containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine) reportedly tried to stab his wife and child after getting no sleep for 6 nights. The incident occurred in the eastern province of Chon Buri with the man saying his drug-induced hallucinations were convincing him someone was trying to kill him.
Thai Residents reports that his wife, a 20 year old woman named only as Siriluk, says that her husband, 32 year old Vichai, tried to stab her in the neck. She managed to escape with just a small cut, before grabbing the couple’s child and running outside. There she was able to scream for help from the neighbours, with Chon Buri police and rescue workers on the scene shortly after.
Siriluk says her husband had been on a 6 day yaba binge, with no sleep. Officers found him upstairs at the property, with stab wounds on his body and a knife stuck in his chest. It took the police over an hour to calm the man down by talking to him, eventually persuading him to surrender. He has been taken to Chon Buri Hospital for treatment and will be remanded into police custody once he has recovered.
Separate tragedies across the nation
Tragedy has struck around the nation in separate incidents. In the Hat Yai district of the southern Songkhla province, the bodies of the owners of the locally well known Nattharika Furniture were discovered this morning by a relative who had been instructed to show up at the shop at 6am. In an apparent suicide pact, 55 year old Somsak, and his 60 year old wife Nattharika Suwankijwat, were found lying dead in a blood soaked bed.
Police say Nattharika was embracing her husband and both bodies had a single gunshot wound to the head. The gun was found on the floor and officials found gunpowder residue on Somsak’s left hand. There was no sign of ransacking or struggle in the room. Somsak’s brother, who found the bodies, told officers his brother messaged him at 3am, asking him to visit the shop at 6. As the shop was silent when he arrived, the brother said he went upstairs to their bedroom and found the bodies.
He says his brother and sister-in-law may have committed suicide as they had been struggling with huge debts, and the situation became worse with the Covid-19 crisis.
Somsak’s mother also lives above the shop, while the couple’s 2 daughters live in Bangkok.
In the western province of Sa Keao, 200 kilometres east of Bangkok on the Cambodian border, 2 couples were devastated when they found that the children they had come to pick up from kindergarten had drowned because the school did not have enough teachers to supervise all the children. The incident took place yesterday and police were notified of the tragedy at 10am.
Officers arrived at the Ban Tha Tasi School to inspect the bodies of 2 young students, which had been fished out of the pond by local villagers. The children, identified as 3 year old Thanakorn and 4 year old Peerawat, were believed to have been dead for more than an hour. They were first and second grade students and their classes didn’t have a supervisor.
Ban Tha Tasi School’s management said that since the school has just reopened, they don’t have enough staff to watch over all the children. The bodies were found by an older child who had gone hunting for the pair and found them floating in the pond.
The parents say they are not angry and understand that their children must have been mischievous. The school has promised to be more cautious to prevent a similar tragedy.
Also yesterday, animal rights group Watchdog Thailand’s Facebook page gave details of the gruesome killing of 2 Siberian huskies in Udon Thani’s Nong Sang district. According to the post, the owners came home from the temple on Tuesday to a grisly sight… the bodies of their 2 dogs with their heads smashed in, eyes gouged out and bodies slashed.
WDT say the owners believe the attacker’s goal was to only kill the dogs, as nothing in the house had been stolen or damaged. They also said the dogs were always kept in their kennel to ensure they didn’t go out and kill chickens owned by nearby locals.
WDT say they are monitoring the case and have urged the owners to report the case to police. It’s believed that one of the locals may believe the dogs hunted their chickens, so decided to kill them in revenge.
Earlier this month, WDT rescued more than 50 Thai Ridgeback dogs being held in wretched conditions, from an alleged puppy farm run by an elderly American man in Chiang Mai.
Elsewhere, a 23 year old woman was arrested yesterday for allegedly leaving her newborn baby in the woods in Isaan’s Sakon Nakhon province. The woods were only 100 metres from her house in Khok Ang village in Na Phiang subdistrict.
On Monday local villagers found a newborn girl, still covered in blood and with the umbilical cord freshly cut, wrapped in an old rice sack. They rescued the baby and named her “Phansa”, as they found her on Buddhist Lent Day or “Khao Phansa Day”.
Police traced the abandoned baby to the house of the suspect and arrested the woman after seeing bloodstains on her clothes. Officials say the suspect had a high fever from infections caused by cutting herself with the scissors used to cut the umbilical cord, and not treating the wound properly. Police sent the suspect to a hospital for treatment and haven’t charged her at this stage.
The suspect’s neighbours told authorities the suspect was married and had 2 sons before divorcing her husband and leaving to work in Bangkok, while her children stayed with their grandmother. They say she came home during the Covid-19 crisis and looked pregnant, but told others she was just gaining weight.
