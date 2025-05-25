Outrage as daycare teacher caught forcing toddler’s head in Chachoengsao (video)

Shocking footage ignites demand for urgent childcare reforms

Picture courtesy of Dailynews

A video circulating online has triggered public outrage after showing a daycare teacher in Chachoengsao province pressing a toddler’s head to make them sleep. Parents are now calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The video, initially shared on Facebook, captures a teacher at a local childcare centre forcefully pushing down the head of a two and a half year old child as the child attempted to sit up. The child’s mother expressed her shock and anger upon viewing the footage, which was given to her by a friend.

Sarunporn, the mother, mentioned that the daycare had been operational for only two weeks, and her son had been hesitant to attend each morning, which she assumed was typical for a young child. However, she now believes the video explains the reason behind his reluctance.

Other parents have since reported similar experiences with their children but have lacked evidence to support their claims. A group of them intends to approach the daycare centre’s director, requesting access to all CCTV footage to determine if other children have faced mistreatment.

Siripong Wongphokinhiran, head of the Chachoengsao Children’s and Family Shelter, confirmed receiving an initial report from the child’s mother. He plans to accompany her to the daycare centre tomorrow for further investigation, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, a mother has turned to the media for help after her second-grade daughter was allegedly pinched on the arm by a teacher, leaving visible bruises. The incident took place on March 7, and the young girl is now fearful of returning to school.

Nijwaree, the 28 year old mother of Wanmai, a second-grade student at a school in Mueang Phimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, is demanding justice. She claims a teacher physically disciplined her daughter by pinching her, causing the bruising.

According to Nijwaree, the incident happened on March 7, and her daughter revealed the details after arriving home, expressing deep anxiety about going back to school out of fear of facing similar punishment.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

