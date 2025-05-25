Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate

In Phuket, a 29 year old man was discovered deceased in his bedroom early yesterday, May 24, with police suspecting suicide as the cause.

Police and emergency services were summoned to a residence in Moo Baan Phra Pin, off Luang Por Chaem Road, located in Moo 4, Chalong, at approximately 1.17am. The deceased was identified as Kittisak Mawan.

Chalong Police, along with a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital and rescue workers from Chalong Municipality, found Kittisak’s body near the bedroom door. He was wearing a black T-shirt and cartoon-printed pink trousers. A black shoelace was tied to a screw nail in the door frame, and marks were visible on his neck.

Rungroj Mawan, the victim’s father, reported to Chalong Police that he had discovered his son and attempted to save him by cutting the shoelace, but it was already too late. Kittisak had a history of psychiatric treatment at Suan Saranrom Hospital. His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an examination to confirm the cause of death, reported The Phuket News.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

