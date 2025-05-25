Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate

Police search for answers behind heartbreaking loss

May 25, 2025
Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate
Picture courtesy of Chalong Police

In Phuket, a 29 year old man was discovered deceased in his bedroom early yesterday, May 24, with police suspecting suicide as the cause.

Police and emergency services were summoned to a residence in Moo Baan Phra Pin, off Luang Por Chaem Road, located in Moo 4, Chalong, at approximately 1.17am. The deceased was identified as Kittisak Mawan.

Chalong Police, along with a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital and rescue workers from Chalong Municipality, found Kittisak’s body near the bedroom door. He was wearing a black T-shirt and cartoon-printed pink trousers. A black shoelace was tied to a screw nail in the door frame, and marks were visible on his neck.

Rungroj Mawan, the victim’s father, reported to Chalong Police that he had discovered his son and attempted to save him by cutting the shoelace, but it was already too late. Kittisak had a history of psychiatric treatment at Suan Saranrom Hospital. His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an examination to confirm the cause of death, reported The Phuket News.

Related Articles

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

In similar news, Phuket was shaken by two tragic incidents just hours apart, as police responded to separate cases of men found hanged, one a foreigner at a hotel under renovation, the other a Thai man reportedly overwhelmed by stress.

On the morning of May 5, two suspected suicides unfolded in Phuket, leaving both local police and the community deeply unsettled.

Around 8.45am, Police Lieutenant Colonel Surachat Thongyai, an investigation officer at Patong Police Station, received a report of a suspected suicide at a hotel under renovation on Phra Metta Road, Patong. He quickly coordinated with a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital and the Phuket Provincial Forensic Science Division to examine the scene.

Bright Choomanee
