Official arrested for allegedly bribing Chiang Mai residents

The Deputy District Chief of Mueng Chaing Mai faces life in prison after he was arrested for bribery following a sting operation yesterday.

The Deputy District Chief, Sorrapong Telawanit, allegedly asked residents for money in exchange for favours but claimed to police, “It’s just a gift that residents are willing to offer.”

The media reported yesterday that residents in Mueng Chaing Mai district filed a complaint to the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) after being bribed by the deputy district chief.

One victim reported that the 40 year old deputy chief requested 20,000 baht from him to process a gun purchase permit.

The NACC decided to set up a sting operation to catch the deputy chief red-handed after receiving the complaints. They asked victims to make an appointment with Sorrapong at the Mueng Chaing Mai District Office and hand over money to him.

The plan worked a treat and NACC officers caught Sorrapong in the act and arrested him as he was taking the money.

Even though he was caught red-handed, he still refuted the allegations.

Sorrapong told NACC officers that the money was a gift his residents were willing to offer him.

Sorrapong faces two criminal charges. Firstly, he was charged according to the Thai Criminal Code Section 149: any official who requests or accepts assets or offers from others to use the power to create or extinguish anything for the benefit of themselves or others. The penalty is imprisonment from 15 to 20 years or life imprisonment, and a fine from 2,000 to 40,000 baht.

Sorrapong was also charged under Section 157: any official who wrongfully exercises or does not exercise any duty, causing disadvantages to any person, or dishonestly exercises or omits to exercise any duty, shall be punished with imprisonment for one to ten years, fined of 2,000 to 20,000 baht, or both.

SOURCE: Matichon