More stormy weather headed for central and eastern Thailand

More stormy weather is headed for central and eastern Thailand this weekend and will last until August 31. Thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains are expected in several provinces, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

From Saturday to Wednesday (August 27-31), scattered thundershowers are expected. Southwesterly winds are expected to blow at 15-30 kilometres per hour. Minimum temperatures are expected to be 23-28 °C, with maximum temperatures of 29-35 °C.

Thailand’s monsoon weather continues to cause chaos across the kingdom. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has revealed that floods in 28 of Thailand’s provinces between August 15 to 23 claimed the lives of three people and affected 14,657 households. Two deaths were reported from Petchabun in the central part of Thailand while information on the third death wasn’t revealed.

This week, a waterfall and two national parks in central Thailand’s Nakhon Nayok province have been devastated by flash floods. Floodwaters swallowed stores and houses under a bridge, and a one-kilometre stretch of a highway was also under water. At Wang Takrai park in Sarika subdistrict, water levels rose to between 50 centimetres and 1 metre, a level not seen in years. A large amount of reddish brown water poured down into Nang Rong Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park.

