Serbian volleyball player makes racist gesture during Thai match

Neill Fronde

Published 

21 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Sanja Djurdjevic, the Serbian Volleyball player who made an alleged racist gesture. (via odbojka-volleyball)
A volleyball match in the Nations League is making waves after a Serbian volleyball player made a gesture many considered racist during a game with the Thai team. Sanja Djurdjevic was signalling her teammates during the match when she tugged on the corner of her eyes, narrowing them into a gesture that has often been used as a racist jab at Asian people.
The Serbian volleyball player explained later that the pull at her eye was meant to be a gesture to signal her teammates to tell them to watch and play defence the same way the Thai team was, though she admits it was an irresponsible move.
“I didn’t mean to disrespect anyone. Of course, it was [an] unfortunate and not so smart gesture from my side.”
Sanja posted an apology on Instagram after the incident explaining she made a mistake and apologised to people around the world who might have been offended. She also confirmed that she apologised for the gesture directly to the volleyball players on the Thai team immediately after the game. The Serbian team won the match, hosted in Italy, 3 to 0.
A Facebook apology was also posted by the Serbian Volleyball Federation saying they were deeply saddened by the errant gesture and that it was a simple misunderstanding. The post described the game and general atmosphere between the two teams as friendly. They requested the mishap not be blown out of proportion.
And a player on the Thai volleyball team also spoke out in favour of the Serbian player, telling fans that it was not an intentional racist gesture and asking people to relax and not attack the Serbian volleyball team.
The controversy comes after the Thai team had originally planned on withdrawing from the Volleyball Nations League, a league of 16 national teams. The Volleyball Association of Thailand made the decision after 22 team members and 4 partnering sports scientists were diagnosed with Covid-19 infections. The Association later reversed course and decided to carry on with participation, sending the remaining players that did not have Covid-19.

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Southeast Asia

ASEAN delegation to visit Myanmar to help find a solution to ongoing crisis

Tanutam Thawan

Published

3 hours ago

on

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

By

Photo via Pixabay

To help find a solution to the ongoing situation in Myanmar following the military coup, an ASEAN delegation will visit Myanmar tomorrow to meet with the leaders of the junta’s State Administrative Council, which has taken the place of the elected civilian government led by the National League of Democracy.

Since the February military takeover, an estimated more than 800 people have been killed by Burmese security forces, including children who were playing at home or nearby when troops opened fire in neighbourhoods. Ethnic armies and rebel troops backing the anti-coup movement have clashed with the state military, with some attacks along the Thai border.

The ASEAN delegation will be led by the chairperson, Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. It’s unclear if the delegation, which has called for an end to the ongoing violence in Myanmar, will meet with political groups who oppose the military takeover. A source quoted by Thai PBS says the 3-day trip took time to plan and finalise due to safety concerns.

In April, ASEAN leaders met at a summit in Jakarta and came up with a 5-point consensus, calling on an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar and declaring that ASEAN will play a mediating role. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha did not attend the summit, saying he needed to remain in Thailand to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

WHO assigns alternative names for Covid variants based on Greek alphabet

Tanutam Thawan

Published

4 hours ago

on

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

By

Photo via Public Health England

After criticism over naming new variants of Covid-19 based on the country it was first detected, the World Health Orginisation has announced alternative names for the “variants of concern” based off the Greek alphabet… Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, etc.

Last week, media outlets in the UK released reports last week saying more than 100 people had tested positive for the “Thai variant”. Thai authorities were quick to say that this new variant was detected back in January in a co-pilot from Egypt who was in quarantine for those entering the country and was not currently spreading in Thailand. A spokesperson from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the media use the language “variant first found in” or “variant first detected in” rather than naming the variant with the country.

Many news outlets have used the language “UK variant”, “Indian variant” and “South African variant” rather than the scientific names of the mutated coronavirus strains. To avoid using the country names with the emerging variants, the WHO has made official nicknames for the new variants based on letters from the Greek alphabet.

WHO assigns alternative names for Covid variants based on Greek alphabet | News by Thaiger WHO assigns alternative names for Covid variants based on Greek alphabet | News by Thaiger

 

World

It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use

Maya Taylor

Published

7 hours ago

on

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

By

PHOTO: Flickr/Emanuel Borges da Silva

The CoronaVac vaccine from Chinese firm Sinovac has been approved for emergency use, making it the second Chinese vaccine to be approved by the World Health Organisation. The approval paves the way for more widespread global distribution, particularly as part of the Covax scheme. The scheme aims to provide poorer countries with equal access to Covid-19 vaccines but up to now, only AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses could be distributed.

According to a Bangkok Post report, WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed the approval of Sinovac at a press conference, adding that the vaccine has passed all safety and efficacy checks.

“I’m happy to announce that the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine has been given WHO emergency use listing after being found to be safe, effective, and quality-assured. The easy storage requirements of CoronaVac make it very suitable for low-resource settings. It’s now crucial to get these life-saving tools to the people that need them quickly.”

The endorsement follows the WHO’s approval last month of another Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm, which the Chulabhorn Royal Academy plans to import to Thailand to supplement the national rollout here.

The WHO says Sinovac’s approval can reassure the world that the vaccine has met with international standards. Other vaccines previously approved for emergency use by the WHO include Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and the AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured in India, South Korea, and the EU.

The WHO says Sinovac’s approval means countries around the world, particularly those without their own system of regulatory approval, can now feel confident in approving and importing the vaccine.

“The world desperately needs multiple Covid-19 vaccines to address the huge access inequity across the globe. We urge manufacturers to participate in the Covax facility, share their know-how and data and contribute to bringing the pandemic under control. WHO recommends the vaccine for use in adults 18 years and older, in a 2-dose schedule with a spacing of 2 to 4 weeks.”

According to studies, Sinovac prevents symptomatic infection in 51% of vaccinated people and prevents severe illness and hospitalisation in 100% of those vaccinated. While few people over the age of 60 participated in clinical trials, the WHO says there’s no reason to believe it’s less safe in the older age group.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

