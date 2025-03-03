Myanmar vessel caught in Thai waters, suspected of illegal activities

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, March 3, 2025
93 1 minute read
Myanmar vessel caught in Thai waters, suspected of illegal activities
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Myanmar fishing vessel was apprehended by the Third Naval Area Command yesterday after it was discovered violating Thai waters near Koh Chang, Ranong. The vessel was towed for inspection, revealing several suspicious elements suggestive of illegal activities.

Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command and Director of the Third Maritime National Interest Protection Command Centre, received a report yesterday, March 2, from the Air and Coastal Defence Operations Unit 451 at Koh Chang, Ranong.

They identified an unflagged fishing vessel 3.2 nautical miles west of Koh Chang, intruding into Thai waters.

Captain Apiphat Sirikhong, commander of Patrol Boat Tor 993, was directed to inspect and detain the vessel. The boat was located 4.5 nautical miles south of Koh Sinha, within Ranong’s territorial waters.

Related Articles
Myanmar vessel caught in Thai waters, suspected of illegal activities | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Upon interception, the boat was identified as Annawar Min 999, a Myanmar vessel, operating without a flag or navigational radar.

Aboard the vessel were six Myanmar crew members. However, no fishing equipment was found, and the hull was unusually clean and devoid of typical fishing gear such as fish containers or ice, similar to another vessel intercepted in Ranong waters on February 7.

This raises suspicions of illicit activities before the navy’s intervention. The vessel and its crew were subsequently towed to Ranong deep-sea port, arriving at 10.45pm.

Myanmar vessel caught in Thai waters, suspected of illegal activities | News by Thaiger

Captain Traichak Sastratham, head of the Ranong Port Security Control Centre, along with navy personnel from the Third Naval Area Command, the Ranong Maritime National Interest Protection Command Centre, and the Thai-Myanmar Maritime Border Fishing Coordination Centre, conducted inspections.

They recorded the crew’s details and began questioning the reasons for their incursion into Thai waters.

Preliminary assessments suggest the vessel’s involvement in illegal activities due to multiple irregularities. On the morning of March 3, a multi-disciplinary team from the Ranong Maritime National Interest Protection Command Centre will conduct a thorough examination of the boat, reported KhaoSod.

They will coordinate with the Ranong Provincial Forensic Unit to collect detailed evidence from the vessel, with legal proceedings to follow.

Myanmar vessel caught in Thai waters, suspected of illegal activities | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Russian man found dead in Phuket, police investigate possible drug link Phuket News

Russian man found dead in Phuket, police investigate possible drug link

3 minutes ago
Thai man blames social security delay for brother’s death Thailand News

Thai man blames social security delay for brother’s death

11 minutes ago
Bangkok and Ratchaburi drug raids lead to two arrests Crime News

Bangkok and Ratchaburi drug raids lead to two arrests

22 minutes ago
Quad tragedy: Scottish man&#8217;s high-speed horror plunge in Thailand Thailand News

Quad tragedy: Scottish man’s high-speed horror plunge in Thailand

38 minutes ago
Thailand tightens foreign business laws to curb nominee practices Business News

Thailand tightens foreign business laws to curb nominee practices

54 minutes ago
Bangkok police probe woman&#8217;s sexual assault by invisible men Bangkok News

Bangkok police probe woman’s sexual assault by invisible men

1 hour ago
Myanmar vessel caught in Thai waters, suspected of illegal activities Crime News

Myanmar vessel caught in Thai waters, suspected of illegal activities

1 hour ago
Drunk Thai photocopy shop owner allegedly tries to rape customer Thailand News

Drunk Thai photocopy shop owner allegedly tries to rape customer

2 hours ago
Brake failure leads to fatal crash in Nakhon Ratchasima Road deaths

Brake failure leads to fatal crash in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 hours ago
Thai shippers warn of slow govt response to Trump’s trade policies Thailand News

Thai shippers warn of slow govt response to Trump’s trade policies

2 hours ago
Woman and nephew shocked after finding body in Buriram canal Thailand News

Woman and nephew shocked after finding body in Buriram canal

2 hours ago
Thai MotoGP bid runs out of track as Thailand hits the brakes Thailand News

Thai MotoGP bid runs out of track as Thailand hits the brakes

3 hours ago
Mentally ill Phuket man attacks mother, slits local&#8217;s throat Phuket News

Mentally ill Phuket man attacks mother, slits local’s throat

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Phetchaburi for rock attack on pickup truck Crime News

Man arrested in Phetchaburi for rock attack on pickup truck

3 hours ago
Pier pressure: Pattaya mayor answers abandoned condo concerns Pattaya News

Pier pressure: Pattaya mayor answers abandoned condo concerns

3 hours ago
Mae Sot gold shop robbed by delivery rider in daring heist Crime News

Mae Sot gold shop robbed by delivery rider in daring heist

3 hours ago
Breaking bad: British brothers&#8217; crime spree hits skids in Thailand Thailand News

Breaking bad: British brothers’ crime spree hits skids in Thailand

4 hours ago
Two women detained at Nong Khai with millions in Thai banknotes Crime News

Two women detained at Nong Khai with millions in Thai banknotes

4 hours ago
Love triangle leads to knife attack in Samut Prakan rented room Thailand News

Love triangle leads to knife attack in Samut Prakan rented room

4 hours ago
Chon Buri woman sexually assaulted by male masseur in Bangkok Bangkok News

Chon Buri woman sexually assaulted by male masseur in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Koh Samui hotel rates surge 40% after The White Lotus airs Koh Samui News

Koh Samui hotel rates surge 40% after The White Lotus airs

4 hours ago
Heroic officer sells fermented fish online after losing legs Thailand News

Heroic officer sells fermented fish online after losing legs

5 hours ago
Thai man with depression falls to his death near Chatuchak Market Bangkok News

Thai man with depression falls to his death near Chatuchak Market

5 hours ago
Thai casino entry rule demands 50 million baht deposit for citizens Thailand News

Thai casino entry rule demands 50 million baht deposit for citizens

6 hours ago
Phuket monkey steals French tourist&#8217;s phone, takes selfie (video) Phuket News

Phuket monkey steals French tourist’s phone, takes selfie (video)

7 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, March 3, 2025
93 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Bangkok and Ratchaburi drug raids lead to two arrests

Bangkok and Ratchaburi drug raids lead to two arrests

22 minutes ago
Quad tragedy: Scottish man&#8217;s high-speed horror plunge in Thailand

Quad tragedy: Scottish man’s high-speed horror plunge in Thailand

38 minutes ago
Thailand tightens foreign business laws to curb nominee practices

Thailand tightens foreign business laws to curb nominee practices

54 minutes ago
Bangkok police probe woman&#8217;s sexual assault by invisible men

Bangkok police probe woman’s sexual assault by invisible men

1 hour ago