Myanmar vessel caught in Thai waters, suspected of illegal activities

A Myanmar fishing vessel was apprehended by the Third Naval Area Command yesterday after it was discovered violating Thai waters near Koh Chang, Ranong. The vessel was towed for inspection, revealing several suspicious elements suggestive of illegal activities.

Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command and Director of the Third Maritime National Interest Protection Command Centre, received a report yesterday, March 2, from the Air and Coastal Defence Operations Unit 451 at Koh Chang, Ranong.

They identified an unflagged fishing vessel 3.2 nautical miles west of Koh Chang, intruding into Thai waters.

Captain Apiphat Sirikhong, commander of Patrol Boat Tor 993, was directed to inspect and detain the vessel. The boat was located 4.5 nautical miles south of Koh Sinha, within Ranong’s territorial waters.

Upon interception, the boat was identified as Annawar Min 999, a Myanmar vessel, operating without a flag or navigational radar.

Aboard the vessel were six Myanmar crew members. However, no fishing equipment was found, and the hull was unusually clean and devoid of typical fishing gear such as fish containers or ice, similar to another vessel intercepted in Ranong waters on February 7.

This raises suspicions of illicit activities before the navy’s intervention. The vessel and its crew were subsequently towed to Ranong deep-sea port, arriving at 10.45pm.

Captain Traichak Sastratham, head of the Ranong Port Security Control Centre, along with navy personnel from the Third Naval Area Command, the Ranong Maritime National Interest Protection Command Centre, and the Thai-Myanmar Maritime Border Fishing Coordination Centre, conducted inspections.

They recorded the crew’s details and began questioning the reasons for their incursion into Thai waters.

Preliminary assessments suggest the vessel’s involvement in illegal activities due to multiple irregularities. On the morning of March 3, a multi-disciplinary team from the Ranong Maritime National Interest Protection Command Centre will conduct a thorough examination of the boat, reported KhaoSod.

They will coordinate with the Ranong Provincial Forensic Unit to collect detailed evidence from the vessel, with legal proceedings to follow.