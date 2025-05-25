Monk caught in drug scandal at Don Mueang temple

Police launch deeper probe into misconduct within religious circles

A monk involved in drug misuse was apprehended at a temple in Don Mueang yesterday, May 24. The arrest of 54 year old Chaiyaret and 47 year old Pichaibuncha occurred in front of a monk’s residence, according to Police Colonel Phuwadon Unphoti, the Don Mueang police station chief.

The arrest was ordered by Pol. Col. Phuwadon and executed by Deputy Investigation Chief Police Lieutenant Amnat Chamchaaem and Investigation Sub-Inspector Police Captain Chayapat Heebthong.

The investigation began after reports emerged that a monk at this temple was involved with illegal drugs, often inviting others, including young temple students, to join him. This area had reportedly become a hotspot for such activities.

Surveillance efforts by the investigative team uncovered a monk, identified as Chaiyaret, with another man, Pichaibuncha, at the residence. The police identified themselves, presenting their identification cards to inspect the duo.

Although no illegal items were found on them, further investigation of the monk’s residence revealed drug paraphernalia and a zip bag with drug residue.

Chaiyaret confessed to having used crystal methamphetamine the night before. Subsequently, both men were taken to Don Mueang Police Station for drug testing.

Initial tests confirmed the presence of drugs in their systems. For confirmation, their urine samples were sent to the Princess Mother National Institute for Drug Rehabilitation at Thanyarak Hospital, which verified the presence of drugs.

Following this, Chaiyaret was invited to voluntarily leave the monkhood at Wat Weluwanaram (Wat Phai Khiao), with the abbot overseeing the process. The former monk now faces charges for consuming a type 1 narcotic (crystal methamphetamine), and further investigation is being conducted by Don Mueang police.

Additionally, reports indicated that Chaiyaret had posted nude photos of himself while still a monk on social media. Comparisons of the photographs with the interior of his monk’s residence confirmed the location as the same. Chaiyaret did not deny the photographs were of him but mentioned not having accessed the social media group for some time, reported KhaoSod.

Chaiyaret, who served as a monk for approximately 30 years, held responsibilities within the temple, acting as a spokesman and leading various temple events and collaborations with neighbouring temples. He was considered a monk who contributed significantly to community development and had a large following of disciples both locally and beyond.

Crime News

