Millions of baht worth of drugs seized, hundreds arrested over 2 months | The Thaiger

Millions of baht worth of drugs seized, hundreds arrested over 2 months
Just in the past 2 months, authorities have arrested hundreds of drug smuggling suspects and seized drugs valued at millions of baht, plus related assets. A total of 43 drug smuggling rings were busted. But apparently catching the criminals wasn’t easy as many of them traded items instead of cash for the drugs, making it hard to nail down evidence.
Instead of cash, many used items like gold bars, fuel, zinc and steel rods for drug transactions as a loophole, making it more difficult for authorities prove drugs were sold. Justice Minister Somsak Thepusthin said the money-laundering laws could be amended to make it easier to gather evidence of drug dealings using items instead of cash.
Thepusthin announced the numbers yesterday. Along with 450 million baht worth of drugs and drug-related assets seized by drug suppression agencies, a total of 1,346 people were arrested. Thepusthin said that from May to June, police seized nearly 26 million methamphetamine pills, 321 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice), 3.5 kilograms of heroin, 420 kilograms of marijuana and 1 kilogram of ketamine. The drug suspects’ bank accounts were also seized, adding up to 12 billion baht in circulation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
UPDATE: Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run, driver surrenders
UPDATE: Today, the car mechanic who ran over and killed a pregnant woman on Sunday handed himself over to the police. Police in Bangkok’s Min Buri district had previously issued an arrest warrant for 48 year old Kawin Sathorn, for running over a woman who was 5 months pregnant.
The 21 year old victim, Nadiyah, was on a motorbike with her boyfriend in the Sunwinthawong neighbourhood (eastern Bangkok) when they were hit by a black Volvo at around 10:30pm. The impacts struck her off the bike, and she was crushed to death as the car went off. Read the original story, HERE
Police say the CCTV images show the Volvo stopped 11 kilometres away and the driver got out and hailed a taxi.
Kawin walked into the police station at 11am today and told investigators that he had lost control of the car after suffering a burst tyre.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thai cabinet endorses raising age of criminal responsibility
The Cabinet has approved a draft bill increasing the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 12 in line with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. It also gave the go-ahead to changing the age during which measures other than criminal punishments can be applied, from 10-15 to to 12-15, under the same code.
The changes are in line with the ICCPR and medical opinions that 12 year old children aren’t very different from 10 year olds in terms of cognitive skills, according to a government spokeswoman. She says the change will bring down the number of juvenile criminals, thereby cutting state expenditures.
“Other measures will be used such as close supervision or vocational training so children have a chance to grow up to be good citizens.”
Following the Cabinet’s approval yesterday, the draft will be forwarded to the Council of State for screening, before submission to government whips and then to the House of Representatives for debate.
While the potential revision will exempt those under 12 from punishment, if convicted by a court, the court is empowered to take any of the following steps to deal with offenders aged from 12 to 15, or their parents:
- Warn young offenders before setting them free
- Return young offenders to their parents or guardians, with a condition that they must prevent them from committing further offences for a specified period
- Impose probation conditions on the young offender
- In the case of young offenders without legal parents or guardians who are able take care of them, the court can place the youth under the care of a person or an organization appointed by the court for a specific period
The court can send the young offenders to a school or training centre designed to train young offenders for a specific period, but not until they are 18.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok Post
Runner hospitalised, claims his water-bottle was poisoned
A man took a swig from his water bottle after he went on a run at a Nonthaburi park, northwest of Bangkok, and later ended up at the hospital with symptoms of a stroke. He says he believes it was from poison in his water bottle.
The man had set his water bottle down at the Makut Rommayasaran Park. After he finished his run, he drank from the bottle, noticing it had a strange taste. He then went out to dinner. His vision blurred, he got shortness of breath and started vomiting. He passed out and woke up in a hospital.
Doctors told him it may have been a stroke, but the man says the learned about a toxic substance that causes similar symptoms. He looked at the water bottle and said it appeared to have a small hole. He posted photos of the hole in the bottle and warned runners about leaving their water bottles unattended.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
เตือนภัยนักวิ่ง!!!วางขวดน้ำในสวนสาธารณะ อาจตายเพราะโดนวางยา!!!(ยาวหน่อย แต่อ่านเถอะครับ…
Posted by Etoriw Sibaht on Monday, June 22, 2020
