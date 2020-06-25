Bangkok school accused of cafeteria corruption by watchdog group | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok school accused of cafeteria corruption by watchdog group
One Bangkok school is under fire after it was revealed that ‘free’ milk is being sold for 5 baht a cup and the provided breakfast is just cheap instant noodles. The Thai Anti-Corruption Club Facebook page has been posting photos of the cheap breakfast and has sparked discussion about where the money allocated for student food is going.
Napat Food Company was hired by the Wat Yannawa School at 200,000 baht a month to make food dishes at 40 baht per person. The canteen staff is allegedly making cheaper dishes for the students, like instant noodles with chicken and omelettes, which cost around 15 baht per portion.
One video posted by the group shows the state-subsidised milk, intended to be free for the students, being dumped into a pot. The group also claims the milk is being sold to the students at 5 baht per cup.
“It makes me wonder where the budget has gone.”
The watchdog group also said parents are prohibited from entering the school’s canteen. They say teachers and staff were told to sell snacks to the students and surveillance cameras were installed to watch them.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Facebook
เปิดคลิปโรงเรียนวัดยานนาวา กรณีนำบะหมี่กึ่งสำเร็จรูปมาเป็นอาหารเช้า และนำนมโรงเรียนมาขาย…ต้นเรื่อง : https://bit.ly/2Ynl6hk https://bit.ly/2Z2zdrh#อย่าโกงเด็ก#ผู้ว่าฯอัศวินโรงเรียนวัดยานนาวา สำนักงานเขตสาทร กรุงเทพมหานคร – Watyannawa Schoolสำนักงานเขตสาทร : Sathon BMAสำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามการทุจริตแห่งชาติ
Posted by ชมรมstrongต้านทุจริตประเทศไทย on Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Economy
JLL sees bright future for post-Covid Thai real estate market
Thailand’s hospitality industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and Bangkok’s serviced apartments are no exception. But a recent study by property consultant JLL shows serviced apartments have generally fared better than hotels in current and past times of distress. The global property consultant expects the pandemic to boost the growing trend of mixed-use premises offering hotel rooms and serviced apartments in a single development, as well as continuing interest from local and regional developers in developing standalone serviced apartments.
JLL’s study monitored international grade hotels and serviced apartments across Bangkok from January to April 2020. Findings show that over 80% of the city’s serviced apartments remained open at the end of April, with the average occupancy rates declining 30% year-on-year. During the same period, the majority of hotels across the city were shut down and those that remained open saw occupancies drop by nearly 50% year on year, many into single digits.
“Whilst the ongoing tourism market slump has forced the majority of hotels across Thailand to close their doors in order to lower their fixed costs, most of the Bangkok’s serviced apartments have remained open to serve long-stay guests,” according to Pimpanga Yomchinda, Vice President, Investment Sales Asia, JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group.
“Tourists or short-stay guests represent a smaller demand source in Bangkok’s serviced apartment sector. Though we have seen serviced apartments shifting their guest acquisition strategies by increasing the portion of short-stay guests in recent years, long-stay guests, most of whom are expatriates, have remained their top source of demand. This explains why the serviced apartment sector has felt relatively smaller impact from COVID-19 than hotels that rely more on short-stay demand from tourists.”
JLL’s study indicates that historically, the average distribution between short- and long-stay guests in serviced apartments has been 25/75 with a gradual shift in recent years to 40/60. The majority of hotels don’t have long-stay guests. While most traditional hotels don’t target long-stay guests, there has been a recent trend in hotels expanding into the extended-stay market, notably Bangkok Marriott Hotel the Surawong and the upcoming Novotel Living Bangkok Sukhumvit 34.
Alex Sigeda, Vice President, Strategic Advisory & Asset Management, says “With core demand from long-stay customer base, serviced apartments have proven more resilient than other hospitality segments in times of crisis. A similar pattern was witnessed during past events that had major effects on Thailand’s tourism industry, such as the Great Flood in 2011, political unrest in 2013-2014 and the Thai baht appreciation in 2019.”
Whilst the COVID-19 outbreak crisis has led to many new normals in the hospitality industry, JLL expects the pandemic to also accelerate the emergence of a hybrid accommodation development format that combines hotel and serviced apartments.
“As investment asset classes, serviced apartments and hotels have their respective advantages and disadvantages. The former generally offers a more efficient and stable operation that keeps the operator relatively safe in a down market. The latter generally offers more yielding opportunities during periods of high demand, given a more flexible inventory without long-stay offerings,” according to Sigeda.
To help bridge the gap between these two models, regional and global operators have been introducing a number of hybrid options into their brand stables, focusing on short-stay demand, while still reserving a portion of their room inventory for the long-stay segment, according to Pimpanga.
“We expect this trend to grow further as operators have realized complementary advantages of the two accommodation types. Among the recent examples in Bangkok are Staybridge Suites Thonglor by IHG and the upcoming Lyf Sukhumvit 8 by Ascott.”
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specialises in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. In Thailand, JLL is the largest international property services firm with 1,600 employees.
Contact
Winai Jaiton
Tel +662 624 6400
Winai.Jaiton@ap.jll.com
Crime
UPDATE: Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run, driver surrenders
UPDATE: Today, the car mechanic who ran over and killed a pregnant woman on Sunday handed himself over to the police. Police in Bangkok’s Min Buri district had previously issued an arrest warrant for 48 year old Kawin Sathorn, for running over a woman who was 5 months pregnant.
The 21 year old victim, Nadiyah, was on a motorbike with her boyfriend in the Sunwinthawong neighbourhood (eastern Bangkok) when they were hit by a black Volvo at around 10:30pm. The impacts struck her off the bike, and she was crushed to death as the car went off. Read the original story, HERE
Police say the CCTV images show the Volvo stopped 11 kilometres away and the driver got out and hailed a taxi.
Kawin walked into the police station at 11am today and told investigators that he had lost control of the car after suffering a burst tyre.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Runner hospitalised, claims his water-bottle was poisoned
A man took a swig from his water bottle after he went on a run at a Nonthaburi park, northwest of Bangkok, and later ended up at the hospital with symptoms of a stroke. He says he believes it was from poison in his water bottle.
The man had set his water bottle down at the Makut Rommayasaran Park. After he finished his run, he drank from the bottle, noticing it had a strange taste. He then went out to dinner. His vision blurred, he got shortness of breath and started vomiting. He passed out and woke up in a hospital.
Doctors told him it may have been a stroke, but the man says the learned about a toxic substance that causes similar symptoms. He looked at the water bottle and said it appeared to have a small hole. He posted photos of the hole in the bottle and warned runners about leaving their water bottles unattended.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
เตือนภัยนักวิ่ง!!!วางขวดน้ำในสวนสาธารณะ อาจตายเพราะโดนวางยา!!!(ยาวหน่อย แต่อ่านเถอะครับ…
Posted by Etoriw Sibaht on Monday, June 22, 2020
me
June 25, 2020 at 10:17 am
great reporting. this is the true ethos of journalism and i applaud your work. it would be great if you contacted the company directly for a quote. let them know that they are being exposed. nothing provokes change like a thai losing face.