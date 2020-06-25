Woman injured after falling through broken drain cover in Trang | The Thaiger

South
Woman injured after falling through broken drain cover in Trang
A woman has injured her leg after slipping through a broken drain cover in the southern city of Trang. The woman, named only as “Ms B” was on her way home from a restaurant in the city when her right left slipped through a gap in the drain cover as she was walking to her car. Her leg, which was badly cut and bleeding following the accident, became wedged in the drain, and she needed the assistance of her husband and son to get out.
A report in Thai Residents says the woman is not the first to fall foul of Thailand’s broken drains, which residents say are a scourge around the southern city. They claim nothing gets done until someone injures themselves and the story goes viral. The risk is higher during the wet season as the roads are flooded and drainage slows down, meaning pedestrians cannot always see where the drains are.
The latest incident has been reported to the Trang Municipal Office, with spokesman Kampanat Inthong saying that although they have not covered Ms B’s medical costs, they invite her to file for damages. Road cones have been placed around the offending drain, which is expected to be repaired in 2 days.
Meanwhile, Ms B has received medical treatment at the local hospital, including tetanus injections, and is understood to be recovering well.
Crime
Officials investigate the illegal logging of 36 rai in Narathiwat
In Southern Thailand, 36 rai (about 14 acres) of forest on the Sankalakhiri mountain range has been cleared illegally by encroachers. The incident happened in the Chanae district. Director of the intelligence office of the Region 4 Internal Security Operations Command, acting on information from concerned villagers, ordered soldiers and officials to check on the alleged encroachment high up in the mountain range.
The Sankalakhiri mountain range is the Thai section of the larger Titiwangsa Mountains which form the backbone of the Malay Peninsula.
Yesterday, the team travelled in the rain for about two hours to the Mubaraenae village in tambon Chang Phuak on the ridge of the Sankalakhiri mountains. They needed 4 wheel drives and then completed the journey on foot to the inaccessible area. They found the area had been cleared in 7 spots, covering about 36 rai.
Officials say that sawdust strewn around in the area indicates that the felled trees had been processed before being removed from the area.
There had already been holes dug… officials suspect that they’d be growing durian and rubber trees, both high yield and popular crops in the South.
Crime
Police arrest man for running motorbike theft operation
The leader of an alleged motorbike-stealing gang was arrested yesterday in Southern Thailand. Police also seized 16 motorbikes that had been stolen from various districts in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Udomchai Sukyoi, who went by the name Sua Om, was arrested at a hotel in the province. Police found vehicle registration books, which Sukyoi allegedly kept as collateral while gang members worked on reselling the bikes. Police say they also found “drug paraphernalia”. After arresting and interrogating Sukyoi, police located the 16 stolen motorbikes.
He also confessed to using the illicit drugs.
Road deaths
3 killed, 2 injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat crash
3 people have been killed, one an 11 year old girl, and 2 others seriously injured, after the pick-up they were travelling in collided with a roadside tree. They were all from the same family, driving in a Ford Ranger heading to a family burial. Police say the pickup they were travelling in ran off the road, hitting a roadside tree in Sichon district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, yesterday.
5 members of the one family were among 5 other vehicles who were travelling between Prachin Buri province to Surat Thani and passing through Tha Sala district yesterday morning when the incident happened. Police report that they were taking a dead family member for burial at the muslim cemetery in Ban Nathap, about 40 kilometres away from the scene of the incident.
As they were driving through Thung Prang in Nakhon Si Thammarat, their car ran off the road and crashed into a tamarind tree on the roadside reserve. A man, a woman and an 11 year old girl all died at the scene. The driver and his father were also seriously injured.
Data from the pickup’s dash cam is being examined by police as part of the investigation.
