Woman injured after falling through broken drain cover in Trang | The Thaiger

A woman has injured her leg after slipping through a broken drain cover in the southern city of Trang. The woman, named only as “Ms B” was on her way home from a restaurant in the city when her right left slipped through a gap in the drain cover as she was walking to her car. Her leg, which was badly cut and bleeding following the accident, became wedged in the drain, and she needed the assistance of her husband and son to get out.

A report in Thai Residents says the woman is not the first to fall foul of Thailand’s broken drains, which residents say are a scourge around the southern city. They claim nothing gets done until someone injures themselves and the story goes viral. The risk is higher during the wet season as the roads are flooded and drainage slows down, meaning pedestrians cannot always see where the drains are.

The latest incident has been reported to the Trang Municipal Office, with spokesman Kampanat Inthong saying that although they have not covered Ms B’s medical costs, they invite her to file for damages. Road cones have been placed around the offending drain, which is expected to be repaired in 2 days.

Meanwhile, Ms B has received medical treatment at the local hospital, including tetanus injections, and is understood to be recovering well.

SOURCE: Thai Residents